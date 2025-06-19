53,000 personnel trained at Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre – AVM

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) says it has trained over 53,000 military personnel, para-military agencies and allied armed forces since inception.

The Commandant, NAFRC, AVM Bashir Mamman, said this on Thursday, during the Passing-Out Ceremony of military personnel from NAFRC Course 1/2025, held at the centre in Oshodi, Lagos.

The AVM said that the centre provided relevant vocational trainings and engaged in research as well as development geared toward adequately preparing retiring personnel to face the challenges of re-integrating into civil life.

“The realisation of the centre’s mandate has been greatly successful because the training aids beneficiaries to be equipped with entrepreneurial skills toward self-sustenance.

“This, in turn, enables retiring personnel to contribute meaningfully to their various communities thus preventing them from becoming liability to the society and contributing to national development,” he said.

Mamman said that since he assumed office in September, 2024, the centre had recorded modest achievements in the quest to transform it into a world-class centre of excellence in vocational training.

“These include the renovation of NAFRC Headquarters’ Complex reception, renovation of Corporal and Below Quarters, energising of Lt.-Gen. TA Lagbaja Block and construction of seat-out for participants.

“Others are furnishing of participants accommodation and installation of integrated solar panel streetlights and provision of Toyota Hilux,” he said.

The AVM added that the centre also took delivery of a Jet Mover Ambulance for improved health care services.

“We have also started quarterly conduct of Mid and Senior Level Cadre Officers Entrepreneurship and Management Training.

“The centre introduced series of lectures on the “Importance of Business Registration” in conjunction with the Corporate Affairs Commission for the participants.

“This will equip participants with the benefits of business registration which include, legal recognition, business credibility, access to financial services, brand protection, tax benefits and compliance,” he said.

Mamman said that these achievements were not indicative of a hitch-free training period, stating that delayed release of funds, feeding, healthcare and maintenance requirements, continued to pose serious constraints.

“Nonetheless, the centre has continued to explore ways to progressively overcome these challenges because they inhibit training and further development of the centre.

“One of such ways is the development of NAFRC’s 30-hectare Agricultural Land at Epe through the Lagos State Government.

“This is to expand training and production capacities in the areas of agriculture, waste management and alternative power solutions,” he said.

The AVM said that the centre had begun an upgrade of its Information Technology facility to host a vibrant website and e-learning capacity.

“This will enhance the capacity of the centre to extend instructions to participants, who are unable to physically attend the pre-retirement course at NAFRC for one reason or the other.

“It will also enable NAFRC to more effectively follow up on vocational activities of graduates of the Centre for a period of time,” he said.

Mamman added that the centre also provided vocational training to youths within the NAFRC community and its immediate environs as its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Similarly, we intend to institutionalise vocational training for widows and orphans of deceased personnel.

“This will complement current efforts of NAFRC Officers’ Wives Association,” he said.

The AVM thanked President Bola Tinubu for the approved increment of starter pack for participants, expansion and upgrade of NAFRC website and infrastructure for e-learning, renovating and equipping workshops among others.

“Our gratitude also goes to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and Service Chiefs for their continuous support and strategic guidance,” Mamman sai