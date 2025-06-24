Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday announced that 26 persons who actively participated in the killings in Yelwata Community, Benue State, on June 13, 2025, have been arrested.

Egbetokun said 47 people were confirmed to have been massacred during the attack, while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said two of the bandits who were part of the attackers had earlier been killed on the ill-fated day by police operatives when they attacked the police station in the community.

The IGP said, “As you will all recall, on June 13, 2025, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., armed militias invaded Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing and maiming any soul on sight.

“The invaders rampaged and pillaged the community, setting several houses ablaze and maliciously destroying other properties and people’s means of livelihood.

“It was a coordinated attack of terror against the community.

“In this senseless and barbaric attack, forty-seven (47) persons were confirmed killed, twenty-seven (27) persons sustained various degrees of injuries, and hundreds of others have been displaced but not dead.

“The police and other security agencies responded with adequate deployment of personnel and resources, including the deployment of tactical units and special forces, to restore confidence in the affected community and neighbouring communities.

“Also immediately deployed were detectives from our Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who swung into action, launching a manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“I am pleased to inform you today that twenty-six (26) persons directly connected to this crime have so far been arrested and their weapons recovered.

“On 19th June, two (2) prime suspects who were masterminds of the attack were apprehended from their hideout.

“This arrest led to the arrest of seven (7) other suspects on the following day, 20/06/2025, who were picked up from various locations where they had fled, hoping to evade justice.

“On 21st June, another key suspect in whose house the initial meetings to plan the attack were held was arrested.

“On 22nd June, a major breakthrough was recorded with the arrest of eighteen (18) other suspects who directly took part in the killings.

“On 23rd June, our detectives recovered two (2) GPMG and eight (8) AK-47 rifles, which were part of the weapons used during the attack.

“All 28 suspects are currently in custody and have voluntarily confessed to their individual and collective roles in the attack.

“As I speak, legal proceedings are being finalised, and they will be charged to court without delay.

“We will go after anyone—planner or executor—who attacks any community in Nigeria. We will leave no stone unturned until every single individual responsible for the killing of innocent Nigerians is arrested and brought to justice.

Plateau



“Similarly, on 22nd June 2025, a heartbreaking incident occurred in Mangu, Plateau State, where a bus conveying passengers from Zaria was stopped and attacked by a mob.

“Tragically, nine (9) of the passengers were murdered, and three (3) sustained injuries before our teams could intervene and rescue the remaining twenty-two (22) victims.

“So far, twenty-two (22) suspects have also been arrested in connection with this gruesome act of mob violence.

“They too will face the full wrath of the law in court.

“Again, yesterday (Monday), 23/06/2025, another ugly incident was recorded in Benue, where two (2) persons travelling in a truck were killed at Agan Area, North Bank, Makurdi.

“Five (5) persons connected to the incident have so far been arrested and will also be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Let me use this opportunity to issue a stern warning: jungle justice, mob action, and taking the law into your own hands have no place in a civilised society.

“Every Nigerian has the right to life and a fair trial. We will not tolerate any individual or group who attempts to be judge, jury, and executioner.

“Those inciting violence and killing innocent Nigerians are warned to desist forthwith.

“The recent trend of reprisal killings—where innocent citizens are murdered in retaliation for crimes committed by others—is barbaric, senseless, and dangerous.

“It does not bring justice. It only fuels further hatred, inflames tension, and perpetuates the cycle of violence.

“I want to unequivocally condemn the recent spate of violence across our nation.

“This is not who we are. Violence is not the answer. I call on all Nigerians—regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background—to choose peace, embrace dialogue, and work together for the unity and prosperity of our country.

“I call on all communities across Nigeria to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperative.

“The security agents deployed to your communities are there to protect you. Work with them. Share information. Stay calm. Together, we will overcome these dark forces.

“I must acknowledge that the breakthroughs we have recorded—both in Benue and Plateau States—would not have been possible without the strong collaboration and synergy among all security agencies.

“The Nigeria Police Force continues to work hand-in-hand with the military, DSS, NSCDC, and other partners in pursuit of one common goal: to safeguard the lives and property of every Nigerian citizen.

“Our commitment to inter-agency cooperation remains firm and unshaken.

“I wish to thank Mr. President for providing the required support that facilitated the speedy arrest of the perpetrators of the Benue and Plateau massacres.

“I thank the Nigerian people for their continued cooperation. Your support strengthens our resolve. As we move forward, we appeal for even greater collaboration as we work tirelessly to rebuild trust, restore order, and ensure lasting peace across our dear country.