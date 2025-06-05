5 Samsung phones with best battery life

By Igwe Patrick

Your ideal Samsung phone will depend on how you use it. If you play mobile games often or like taking high-quality photos or videos, look for phones with bigger batteries and fast charging capabilities these set of phones include a couple of the flagship models.



Here are five Samsung phones that offer some of the best battery life on the market today and why they’re ideal for gamers, content creators, and everyday power users.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra



Even though it’s a generation behind, the S24 Ultra remains a battery beast with its 5000mAh capacity and efficient power management. Users regularly report 16 to 17 hours of screen time, even with high screen refresh rates turned on.



For gaming, the S24 Ultra holds up against the best. You get smooth frame rates, detailed graphics, and long-lasting sessions without the need to lower your settings just to conserve energy. Content creators will also enjoy shooting crisp, stable videos even in low light without quickly draining the battery. It’s a smart buy for anyone who wants high-end power at a slightly more affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



The S23 Ultra is another device that has proven itself over time. It also comes with a 5000mAh battery, and thanks to Samsung’s efficiency upgrades, it delivers over 15 hours of solid screen time on one charge. That’s a big win for gamers, professionals and anyone who doesn’t want to be held back by constant charging.



Gaming on the S23 Ultra is smooth and enjoyable, even for graphic-heavy games. It doesn’t overheat and keeps frame rates steady for hours. If you’re big on video creation, the camera system is still top-notch and capable of shooting in 4K or even 8K with little battery strain. It’s a dependable choice for vloggers, online business owners and anyone who wants power and reliability without having to buy the very latest phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



The S22 Ultra might not be the newest release anymore but it is still a serious performer. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that can easily carry you through the day even with heavy use. Whether you’re playing high-end games or editing long videos, the battery holds its own without quick drops.

Samsung Galaxy A55



The Galaxy A55 is the kind of phone that understands the Nigerian lifestyle. It runs on a solid 5000mAh battery, just like its predecessor, but the improved chip and software give it better power management. On a full charge, you can get up to 13 hours of active use depending on how heavy your usage is. For mobile gamers, the A55 handles popular games like Call of Duty Mobile and FIFA without heating up or dying too quickly. And if you’re someone who enjoys making videos, whether it’s for Instagram Reels or YouTube shorts, this phone won’t disappoint. It shoots in full HD and even supports 4K, giving you good quality content without killing your battery in the middle of your shoot. It’s perfect for creators and students who want a reliable phone at a fair price.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G



If you’re looking for something more budget-conscious without sacrificing too much on performance, the A54 5G deserves attention. With a solid 5000mAh battery, it delivers close to 12 hours of active use, including gaming and video playback. What makes the A54 a smart option is its balance between price and performance. While it may not shoot 8K video or run top-tier games on ultra settings, it handles casual gaming and HD video recording very well. If you’re an aspiring content creator or gamer working with a tighter budget, this phone won’t leave you hanging halfway through a session or shoot.

Vanguard News