5 football tournaments taking place in June 2025 amid off-season

As football fans around the world gear up for an action-packed summer, June 2025 promises to deliver an exciting array of tournaments across different formats and continents.

From global club competitions to regional showdowns and even alternative formats, here are five notable football tournaments kicking off this month.

1. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (USA)

The biggest headline this June is the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, taking place in the United States from June 14 to July 13. Featuring 32 of the world’s top clubs from six confederations, the tournament will adopt a World Cup-style format with group stages and knockout rounds. Giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Inter Miami are set to thrill fans in stadiums across 11 U.S. cities, with the final scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

2. 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup (USA and Canada)

Running parallel to the Club World Cup, the 2025 Gold Cup brings together 16 national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean. Starting June 14, the tournament will feature matches across 13 cities in the U.S. and Canada. The final will be played on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. With regional pride on the line, the Gold Cup remains a fiercely contested tournament with strong fan engagement.

3. COSAFA Cup 2025 (South Africa)

The COSAFA Cup, the annual championship for Southern African nations, returns from June 4 to June 15 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Fourteen teams, including guest nation Morocco, will vie for regional supremacy. Angola enters the tournament as defending champions, and fans can expect competitive matchups and vibrant African football culture.

4. Kings World Cup Clubs (France)

For fans of innovative and fast-paced football, the Kings World Cup offers a refreshing take on the sport. Taking place from June 1 to 14 in France, this seven-a-side tournament features 32 teams from the Kings League, including global wildcard entries. The final will be held at Paris La Défense Arena, with creative rules and high-intensity matches making it a spectacle to watch.

While not traditional football, the East Coast Nationals on June 7 showcases the growing popularity of flag football in the U.S. Organized by USA Flag, the open-invite tournament features teams from across the country, promoting grassroots participation in this fast-evolving format of the game.

Vanguard News