5 Best Crypto Casinos: List of Crypto Gambling Sites with BTC Bonuses, Rakeback & No KYC (July Update)

Looking to turn your free time into fun and profit? Online gambling is booming, and crypto casinos, including the best Bitcoin casinos, are leading the way with huge bonuses, multi-currency support, and a wide variety of games. As this trend grows, the best crypto casinos are set to dominate in 2025.

After reviewing and testing over 100 crypto casinos, our expert team has handpicked the top 5 to give you a head start. These are the best Bitcoin casinos to check out: JACKBIT, 7Bit, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX.

Let our guide help you find the perfect platform for your next crypto gaming adventure.

5 Best Crypto Gambling Sites of 2025 – Bonuses Listed

Casino Name Welcome Bonus Highlighting Features Rating JACKBIT 100 Free Spins + 30% Rakeback + No KYC Crypto-focused Sportsbook, No-KYC, and VIP Rakeback 4.9/5⭐ 7Bit 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins Exclusive Games and Varying Bonuses 4.9/5⭐ BitStarz up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins 500+ Crypto Acceptance, and Unique VIP System 4.8/5⭐ KatsuBet 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins Attractive VIP Feature including Birthday Bonus 4.8/5⭐ MIRAX 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins Massive Game Library and User-friendly Design 4.7/5⭐

Best Bitcoin Casinos Evaluated, Tested, and Reviewed!

Since many players are still confused about selecting the best crypto casinos, our team of experts has come up with an unbiased review highlighting the bonuses, game availability, and payment methods of the best Bitcoin gambling sites of 2025, giving players insight and allowing them to select the best according to their preferences.

1. JACKBIT: Best Crypto Casino Offering Exclusive Crypto Sportsbook

Year Launched: 2022

License: Curacao eGaming License

Welcome Bonus: 100 No-Wager Free Spins and Risk-Free Sports Bet

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 19+, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc

➡️Perks

No-KYC Policy

Best Crypto Sportsbook

Multi-language gambling environment

Welcome bonus without a wagering requirement

Rakeback VIP Club

JACKBIT is in the number 1 position in our top crypto casino list because it holds a no-KYC policy for all types of transactions, eliminating players from revealing their identity while gambling. It’s one of the few crypto casinos offering a sportsbook, enabling players to play both casino and sports games under one roof. Gamble at JACKBIT and enjoy the best crypto casino experience.

🎁Bonus and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

100 No-Wager Free Spins + 30% Rakeback Bonus + No KYC

Other Promotions

Club World Cup Cashback: 20% cashback on lost bets

Weekly Sports Tournament: 20,000 USD every week

Daily Tournament: 500 USD prize pool every day

JACKBIT Tournaments: Daily 1000 free spins and weekly 10,000 USD

Rakeback VIP Club: Rakebacks tailored to your VIP level

3 + 1 Free Bet: One free bet for every three consecutive bets placed

Bet Insurance: 10% cashback

♦️Game Library

From classic options to live dealers, and instant wins to sportsbook, JACKBIT offers the best crypto casino and sports betting experience under one roof. Players can easily switch from one game to another, all while gambling anonymously.

Slots: Gate of Olympus, Thunder Fruits, Book of Treasures, Hand of Anubis, Sweet Bonanza 1000, and more

Gate of Olympus, Thunder Fruits, Book of Treasures, Hand of Anubis, Sweet Bonanza 1000, and more Table Games: Christmas Joker, All American HD, Dragon Tiger, Baccarat Pro, Blackjack VIP, and more

Christmas Joker, All American HD, Dragon Tiger, Baccarat Pro, Blackjack VIP, and more Live Dealer Games: Live Baccarat, Live Poker, Live Roulette, etc

Live Baccarat, Live Poker, Live Roulette, etc Instant Games: Penalty Series, Fruit Punch Up, Bonanza Wheel, Roll to Luck, etc

Penalty Series, Fruit Punch Up, Bonanza Wheel, Roll to Luck, etc Other Games: Sports, eSports, Racing, Aviator

💳Banking Methods

Transacting your casino funds is easy and secure at JACKBIT. This best crypto casino offers instant transfers of crypto funds without charging any fees. However, fiat payments are only available for deposits and require a certain fee depending on the payment method chosen.

Cryptos you can use for JACKBIT payments include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash, and more.

2. 7Bit: Best Bitcoin Casino With Best Welcome Bonus In The Industry

Year Launched: 2014

License: Curacao eGaming License

Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 10+ including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and more

➡️Perks

Best welcome bonus in the industry

Dedicated VIP system

7,000+ games, including exclusives

Crypto and fiat for deposits and withdrawals

Catering to newbies and experienced players, 7Bit offers the best bonuses in the industry, which is why this best crypto casino should be on your list. Owning a ravishing portfolio of games, including traditional slots and table games, to modern Bitcoin games and exclusives, 7Bit has something for everyone.

🎁Bonus and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins on First Four Deposits

Deposit 1: 100% match deposit and 100 free spins

Deposit 2: 75% match deposit and 100 free spins

Deposit 3: 50% match deposit

Deposit 4: 100% match deposit and 50 free spins

Promo Code: No code required, automatically activated

Wagering Requirement: 35x

Other Promotions

Lucky Spin: 1,500 USD and 1,500 free spins

1spin4win Madness: 5,000 free spins pool

Royal Tables: 1,500 EUR

Legends League: 8,000 EUR prize pool

Weekly Cashback: Up to 20%

Telegram Bonus: 50 free spins

VIP Program: Exclusive rewards including fast cashouts and higher withdrawal limits

♦️Game Library

Premium gambling destination with a variety of casino games including slots, table games, Bitcoin games, exclusives, and live dealers from popular developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Microgaming, etc. The sleek and user-friendly interface eases the gameplay, making gambling on the go possible with the best Bitcoin casino.

Slots: 3-Reel Fruit Machine, Bonanza Billion, Dragon’s Lucky 25, Coins of Ra Power, etc

3-Reel Fruit Machine, Bonanza Billion, Dragon’s Lucky 25, Coins of Ra Power, etc Table Games: Mega Roulette, Caribbean Club Poker, Multihand Blackjack, VIP Baccarat, and more

Mega Roulette, Caribbean Club Poker, Multihand Blackjack, VIP Baccarat, and more Live Dealer Games: Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat, Live Poker, Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, etc

Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat, Live Poker, Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, etc 7Bit Exclusives: 7Bit Wild of Fortune, 7Bit and Hot Fruits, etc

💳Banking Methods

7Bit’s banking methods include both crypto and fiat; however, crypto is the most preferred option. Transactions are easy and complete in a few seconds with crypto, while it takes a bit longer with fiat. Fiat options supported at this best crypto casino include Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and Neteller, enabling traditional players to gamble at this platform.

3. BitStarz: Best Crypto Casino For Variety Crypto Seekers

Year Launched: 2014

License: Curacao eGaming License

Welcome Bonus: up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: 500+, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Binance, etc

➡️Perks

Long years of experience in crypto gambling

Multiple awards for best crypto casino

500+ crypto acceptance

BitStarz has been a top contender in the crypto gambling landscape for more than 10 years and has received multiple awards for best crypto casino. The huge game collection, effective customer support, and large crypto acceptance attract players to this platform, and once they enter, they get magnetized by the impressive and crypto-friendly environment, erasing the chances of going back.

🎁Bonus and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins

Deposit 1: 100% match deposit up to $100 or 1 BTC and 180 free spins

Deposit 2: 50% match deposit up to $100 or 1 BTC

Deposit 3: 50% match deposit up to $200 or 2 BTC

Deposit 4: 100% match deposit up to $100 or 1 BTC

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Promo Code: No code required

Other Promotions

Bonuz Mania: Mega and minor jackpots

Level Up Adventure: 70,000 USD for every player

BitStarz Original Tournament: 5,000 USD

Slot Wars: 5,000 EUR and 5,000 free spins every week

Table Wars: Weekly 10,000 EUR

Piggyz Mania: Attractive prizes

Jackpot Mania: Huge prize pool

VIP Program: Exclusive rewards in BTC, free spins, etc

♦️Game Library

BitStarz is the best crypto casino, offering its players a variety of game choices. Luck-based and speed-loving players can go for slots and instant wins, while professional gamblers can select table games, live dealers, and BitStarz originals. The easy-to-navigate interface and advanced features enhance the gambling experience even more.

Slots: Wild Spin, Island Desire, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Blaze of Riches, etc

Wild Spin, Island Desire, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Blaze of Riches, etc Table Games: Texas Hold’em, Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, etc

Texas Hold’em, Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, etc BitStarz Originals: Plinko, Limbo, Keno, Crash, and more

Plinko, Limbo, Keno, Crash, and more Live Dealer Games: Live Blackjack, Live Poker, Live Baccarat, Live Roulette, etc

Live Blackjack, Live Poker, Live Baccarat, Live Roulette, etc Other Games: Instant Wins, Bitcoin Games, Jackpots, and more

💳Banking Methods

Accepting 500+ cryptocurrencies, BitStarz has become a favorite Bitcoin online casino of players, where they can utilize the advantages of different cryptocurrencies to boost their bankroll.

At BitStarz, you can make instant, fee-free transactions with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and more. For those less familiar with crypto, fiat options such as Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Paysafe Card, and iDebit are also available.

4. KatsuBet: Best Crypto Casino With Daily Cashbacks

Year Launched: 2020

License: Curacao eGaming License

Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: 8+, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, etc

➡️Perks

Crypto-friendly Environment

VIP Bonuses, including Birthday Bonus

BTC exclusive rewards

KatsuBet is a real Bitcoin casino, offering players a seamless and intuitive design to promote enjoyable gambling. Attracting players with crypto-friendly architecture, this casino has turned out as one of the best Bitcoin casinos of 2025. No matter what your preferences are, the categorized game section allows you to go and play with your favorite games instantly.

🎁Bonus and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins on the First Four Deposits

Deposit 1: 100% match deposit up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

Deposit 2: 75% match deposit up to 1.25 BTC and 100 free spins

Deposit 3: 50% match deposit up to 1.25 BTC

Deposit 4: 100% match deposit up to 1 BTC

Wagering Requirement: 35x

Promo Code: Second Deposit (2DEP), Third Deposit (3DEP), Fourth Deposit (4DEP)

Other Promotions

Welcome Highroller Bonus: 50% up to 0.036 BTC

BTC Exclusive Bonus: 75 free spins

New Game Bonus: 45 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins

Wednesday Free Spins: Up to 100 free spins

Thursday Loot Box: Up to 100 free spins

Weekend Bonus

Daily Cashbacks

Birthday Bonus

♦️Game Library

KatsuBet’s game library includes 1,000+ slots, table games, live dealers, instant wins, etc. Players can visit the site and navigate to the game section to select their favorite ones. The user-friendly design and player-centric approach enhance the game experience at this best crypto casino.

Slots: 7 and Fruits Rush, Rise of Triton, Bonanza Million, Book of Pyramids, and more

7 and Fruits Rush, Rise of Triton, Bonanza Million, Book of Pyramids, and more Table Games: Double Roulette, American Roulette, Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces, etc

Double Roulette, American Roulette, Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces, etc Live Dealer Games: Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Live Poker, Live Baccarat, etc

💳Banking Methods

KatsuBet accepts prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, enabling secure and lightning-fast transactions. Players can also use fiat payments, such as Visa and MasterCard; however, charges are applicable and take more time to process.

5. MIRAX: New Crypto Casino With Huge Game Collection

Year Launched: 2022

License: Curacao eGaming License

Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: 8+, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Binance Chain, etc

➡️Perks

10,000+ games to explore

User-friendly design

Instant crypto transactions

MIRAX attracts players with its impeccable game library, featuring 10,000+ games, including slots, table games, live dealers, etc. The user-friendly design and interactive environment make gambling more than an entertainment at the best crypto casino. As an online casino that accepts Bitcoin, players can seamlessly transfer their funds to different games without any hassles or cumbersome processes, contributing to its increasing popularity.

🎁Bonus and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins

Deposit 1: 100% match deposit up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

Deposit 2: 75% match deposit up to 1.25 BTC and 50 free spins

Deposit 3: 50% match deposit up to 1.25 BTC

Deposit 4: 100% match deposit up to 1 BTC

Wagering Requirement: 35x

Promo Code: No code required

Other Promotions

New Game Bonus: 45 free spins

BTC Exclusive Bonus: 75 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins

Thursday Loot Box: 100 free spins

Weekend Free Spins: 33 free spins

Highroller Cashback: Up to 20%

♦️Game Library

MIRAX’s game library is the main reason for its popularity as the best crypto casino. Boasting a 10,000+ game collection, the casino offers at least one game for everyone. The games are arranged into different sections, enabling easy access.

Slots: Lady Wolf Moon, Mega Cash Amplifier, Coin Crusher, Make it Gold, and more

Lady Wolf Moon, Mega Cash Amplifier, Coin Crusher, Make it Gold, and more Table Games: French Roulette, Lucky Video Poker, Blackjack Side Bets, etc

French Roulette, Lucky Video Poker, Blackjack Side Bets, etc Live Dealer Games: Live European Roulette, Live Blackjack, Live Poker, and more

💳Banking Methods

MIRAX casino accepts Bitcoin and other prominent cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, promoting instant transactions. If you are a player who prefers fiat transactions, don’t worry. This casino has a wide range of fiat payment gateways, including Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, etc.

Prominent Cryptocurrencies Supported At Best Crypto Casinos

Did you ever wonder, despite the 1,000s of availability of cryptocurrencies, why only a few are supported at crypto casinos? It is because cryptocurrencies are easy to create and launch by anyone, raising concerns about authenticity.Thus, integrating such cryptos into the casinos can increase risk, which no one would promote.

Here are some top cryptocurrencies that best crypto casinos trust and include on their platforms.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the first and largest cryptocurrency, offering high security and anonymity, making it a top choice in crypto gambling US. The use of blockchain technology enables instant transactions with a lower transaction fee compared to traditional bank transfers, giving players complete control over their crypto casino funds. Also, the global accessibility of Bitcoin evenly contributes to its adoption at crypto casinos.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum stands just right after Bitcoin in terms of popularity. The efficient smart contracts, secured blockchain ledger, and encryption technologies promote anonymity, a great advantage for players seeking an anonymous gambling experience. However, scalability issues sometimes affect the ease of transactions.

3. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a meme coin created for fun, which later gained quick popularity, resulting in a huge market capitalization. These coins offer low-cost transactions with high speed, making them the best option for crypto gambling. However, players have to be careful, since these coins are highly volatile and their price can fluctuate severely.

4. Tether (USDT)

Unlike Dogecoin and Bitcoin, whose prices fluctuate every time, Tether is a stable coin pegged to the price of the US dollar, preventing price fluctuations. Using Tether for your gambling needs reduces the volatility and gives you an equal value to your funds if won. Also, the transactions are fast, and gas fees are low, contributing to its acceptance in the best crypto casinos.

5. Ripple (XRP)

Ripple is widely accepted at best crypto casinos, offering lightning-fast transactions with competitive fees. However, Ripple is not an ideal option for players seeking anonymity; its centralized nature can reveal your identity while gambling.

Final Thoughts: Why Play At Best Crypto Casinos

Crypto casinos have come a long way, offering a bundle of advantages compared to traditional online casinos. The use of blockchain technology and other advanced technologies has boosted the security of crypto casinos, thereby enhancing players’ confidence in the platform.

Transactions are instant and are free of cost, high level of bonuses catering to different types of players, a huge game collection including Bitcoin games and other blockchain-based games, and what else players need to play at casinos that accept Bitcoins.

Explore our best crypto casino list and evaluate the features, and choose the one that caters to your gambling preferences. Remember to use the responsible gambling tools and always follow your bankroll and not your heart. Enjoy safe gambling.

Best Crypto Casinos: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I Buy Cryptocurrencies Within Crypto Casinos?

It depends on the crypto casino you are playing at. Best crypto casinos like JACKBIT and BitStarz have a crypto exchange platform within it, allowing players to buy cryptocurrencies within the platform. This is a great advantage for crypto gamblers, as they don’t have to depend on other exchanges for gambling needs.

Why Do Crypto Casinos Have Wagering Requirements?

Wagering requirements are conditions put forward by casinos stating the amount of money a player must wager before withdrawing the prizes from the bonuses. This is a strategy of casinos to prevent bonus abuse and also to engage players in long-term gambling.

How To Clear A 35x Wagering Requirement?

A 35x wagering requirement means players have to wager the bonus amount 35x in order to collect the bonus and its associated winnings.

Can I Apply Any Strategies To Win At Crypto Casinos?

Casino games are mainly chance game, which includes an equal winning and losing chance; however, players can apply strategies like practicing demo games, choosing RTP slots, managing bankroll, etc, for long-term winnings.

Can I Withdraw the No-Deposit Bonus?

In order to withdraw no-deposit bonuses, players must clear the wagering requirements, which are generally high. Players have to wager at least 30 to 60 times the bonus rewards before withdrawing the cash from no-deposit bonuses.