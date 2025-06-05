5 Best Crypto Casinos: List of Crypto Gambling Sites to Play at in 2025 (Reviews & Ratings)

In 2025, cryptocurrency casinos are revolutionizing online gambling with fast transactions, instant withdrawals, and no-KYC requirements. Our gambling experts have narrowed down the best crypto casinos, offering a secure and efficient way to enjoy your favorite games, with a focus on speed, security, and rewarding experiences.

Top 5 Best Crypto Casinos of 2025 with Welcome Bonus (Ratings Added)

Casino Bonus Rewards Ratings JACKBIT 30% Rakeback+100 Free spins +No KYC 4.9⭐ 7Bit Casino 325% Bonus up to 5BTC and 250 Free spins. 4.9⭐ Bitstarz Up to 5BTC or $500 + 180 Free spins 4.8⭐ Katsubet 325% up to 5BTC + 200 Free Spins 4.8⭐ MIRAX Casino 325% up to 5BTC +150 free spins. 4.7⭐

Detailed Rankings & Reviews of the Best Crypto Casinos for 2025

In this section, we provide an in-depth analysis of JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, Bitstarz, Katsubet, and MIRAX Casino. Each of these cryptocurrency casinos has unique strengths, including extensive game libraries and bonus rewards.

Let us evaluate each of these platforms:

📔 Overview

Launched Year: 2022

Operated By: Ryker BV

License: Curacao

Total Games: 7000+

Software Providers: Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Habanero, etc.

Customer support: Email, 24/7 live chat.

🎯 Game Selection

JACKBIT Casino supports over 7000 games. These games include slot games, table games, live dealer variants, and a unique sportsbook. These games are distributed by major software providers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, etc.

It ensures a quality-filled, security-assured gambling experience for players. Here, we provide some of the major game varieties available at JACKBIT.

Slots Games: JACKBIT contains a collection of major slot games, including Book of Dead, Gold Party, Mega Moolah, etc.

Table Games: Multiple variants of Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, and Roulette are available on the platform. It provides an opportunity to switch between games on the same platform.

Live Dealer: JACKBIT has a collection of live dealer games to provide a real-time gambling experience for users.

🎁 Bonuses & Promotions

JACKBIT Casino provides a welcome bonus for both crypto gamblers and sports bettors.

Welcome Bonus– 30% Rakeback + 100 FS (No Wager) + No KYC

Other Bonus Rewards

$10,000 giveaways weekly, +10,000 free spins.

Up to 30% VIP rakeback based on loyalty points.

Pragmatic Drop and Wins with a prize pool of 2,000,000 Euros.

NBA Playoff cashback and social media bonus rewards.

Slot and table game tournaments regularly.

💰 Payment Method

JACKBIT offers multiple payment methods for users. These methods include both cryptocurrencies and fiat methods.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin(BTC), Litecoin(LTC), Tether(USDT)USD Coin(USDC), Binance Coin(BNB), Bitcoin Cash(BCH), Dogecoin(DOGE), Solana(SOL) etc.

Fiat Methods: Credit/Debit Card, e-wallets, and bank transfers etc.

JACKBIT Transaction Processing Time: Crypto transactions get processed instantly, and fiat payments can extend up to 1-3 business days.

➡️Pros and Cons

✅Pros

Best Crypto casino with an inbuilt sportsbook.

More than 7000 HD casino games.

An extensive collection of 140+ sports types and 4500+ betting types.

VIP rakeback rewards.

❌Cons

A dedicated mobile application is not available.

Limited collection of crash games

Limited availability of responsible gaming tools.

📔 Overview

Launched Year: 2014

Operated By: Dama N.V

License: Curacao

Total Games: 7000+

Software Providers: Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO.

Customer support: Email, 24/7 live chat.

🎯 Game Selection: Overview

7Bit Casino has an extensive library of more than 7000 games from nearly 100 top-tier developers. The software providers of 7Bit Casino include NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO, and Evolution Gaming. These games include slots, table games, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, video poker, jackpot games, and live dealer games. These random number generator(RNG) certified games are provably fair and unbiased.

🎁 Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Bonus: 325% Bonus up to 5.25 BTC +250 Free Spins distributed across four deposits:

First Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC, along with 100 free spins.

Second Deposit Bonus: 75% up to 1.25 BTC, along with 100 free spins.

Third Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 1.5 BTC

Fourth Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1 BTC, along with 50 free spins.

Other Bonus Offers:

Up to 125 free spins as a New Game Offer

Up to 100 free spins as Spring Elite Offer

Up to 20% Weekly Cashback

25% up to 5.5 mBTC, along with 50 free spins as Monday’s Offer.

Up to 100 free spins on four numbers as a Wednesday Offer.

111 free spins as Friday Offer

99 Free spins as a Weekend Offer

50 Free spins as Telegram Offer

111 Free spins as Telegram Friday Offer

66 Free spins as Telegram Sunday Offer

Casino VIP Program

💰 Payment Method

7Bit Casino supports multiple payment methods with a strong focus on cryptocurrencies:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin(LTC), Dogecoin(DOGE), Tether(USDT), etc.

Fiat: Visa, Master Card, e-Wallets, bank transfer, etc.

The weekly transaction limit is up to $10,000, and the monthly limit is up to $40,000. Crypto transactions do not incur any transaction charges, making it an ideal method of transaction for players interested in speed and cost-effectiveness.

➡️Pros and Cons

✅Pros

An extensive collection of more than 10000 games.

Supports anonymous gambling.

Fast withdrawal speed

Generous welcome bonus rewards for new users.

❌Cons

More wagering requirements on bonus rewards.

Mixed customer reviews.

📔 Overview

Launched Year: 2014

Operated By: Dama N.V

License: Curacao

Total Games: 5000+

Software Providers: Play’n GO, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, Booming Games, BGaming, etc.

Customer support: Email, 24/7 live chat.

🎯 Game Selection: Overview

Bitstarz provides more than 4000 games, including:

Slots: Slot games with more than 4000 titles, including new, trending, and exclusive games.

Live Casino Games: Live versions of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and game shows.

Poker: Limited poker collection, like Oasis Poker Classic and Video Poker

Instant Games: A collection of 42 variants, including Dice and Plinko, and demo versions.

Bitstarz Originals Collection: 17 unique collections, such as Indyz Gold and Diamonds.

🎁 Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Bonus: Up to $500 or 5 BTC, along with 180 free spins distributed across four deposits:

First Deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC, along with 180 free spins

Second Deposit: 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC

Third Deposit: 50 % up to $200 or 2 BTC

Fourth Deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC

Other Bonus Offers:

VIP program: Exclusive perks for high-stakes players, consisting of priority withdrawals and dedicated managers.

Bonus Mania: Deposit $50 and get a chance to win Piggyz Cash.

Jackpotz Mania: Wager 1000 Euros and get a chance to win Minor or Mega Jackpots.

Mummy Money: Up to 70,000 euro prize pool on 41-level VIP loyalty tournament program.

Wednesday Free Spins: After the fourth deposit.

50% Monday Reload Bonus: Up to 300 Euros.

💰 Payment Method

Bitstarz Casino supports more than 500 cryptocurrencies, along with 10+ fiat methods.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all other major cryptocurrencies.

Fiat: Visa, Master Card, Bank Transfer, etc.

The minimum deposit limit is 0.0001 BTC with no maximum limit. Withdrawals of rewards are restricted to 10 BTC per transaction.

➡️Pros and Cons

✅Pros

Higher bonus rewards

Comparatively lower wagering requirements

Instant withdrawal options

No transaction charges on crypto transactions.

Increased privacy with a less rigorous verification process.

❌Cons

The poker section has a smaller collection.

KatsuBet: Top Crypto Casino With Weekend Bonus Rewards Await

📔 Overview

Launched Year: 2020

Operated By: Dama N.V

License: Curacao

Total Games: 7000+

Software Providers: iSoftBet, Play’n GO, Thunderkick, Yggdrasil Gaming, Pragmatic Play, etc.

Customer support: Email, 24/7 live chat.

🎯 Game Selection: Overview

KatsuBet Casino has a huge collection of more than 7000 games to suit multiple players.

Slots: Includes both classic and video slots, having exciting themes.

Table games: Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and Poker.

Live Dealer games: Interactive competition with the dealer.

Jackpot Games: Get a chance to win large progressive rewards.

🎁 Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5 BTC, along with 200 spins distributed across four deposits:

First Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC, along with 100 Free Spins.

Second Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC, along with 100 Free Spins.

Third Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

Fourth Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

Other Promotions

Daily cashback of up to 10%.

BTC Exclusive Bonus: Get up to 75 free spins on a deposit of 0.00042 BTC.

New Game offer: Get up to 45 free spins.

Monday Reload Bonus: Get 25% up to 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins.

Wednesday Free Spins: Get up to 100 free spins.

Thursday Loot Boxes: Get up to 100 free spins.

Weekend Bonus Rewards.

Birthday Bonus Rewards.

💰 Payment Method

Katsubet supports both crypto and fiat payment methods.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, etc.

Fiat Methods: Visa, Master, Maestro, e-Wallet, etc.

Withdrawal speed is dependent on the selected banking method. Some payment methods process transactions within hours, while others may require up to five working days.

➡️Pros and Cons

✅Pros

Massive collection of games.

A large collection of slot games.

Potential to win massive rewards.Mobile-friendly interface.

❌Cons

Customer support services are available only in English

Geographical restrictions in some areas.

MIRAX Casino: Best Bitcoin Casino up to 45 Free Spins as a New Game Bonus

📔 Overview

Launched Year: 2022

Operated By: Hollycorn N.V

License: Curacao

Total Games: 10000+

Software Providers: NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evolution Gaming, BetSoft, etc.

Customer support: Email, 24/7 live chat.

🎯 Game Selection: Overview

MIRAX Casino has more than 10,000 titles to ensure that every friend finds their choice. Major games include:

Online Slots

MIRAX Casino supports thousands of slot games, from classic three-reelers to cutting-edge Megaways titles. Progressive slot games such as Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune are also available. MIRAX continually adds new slots to its collection for slot enthusiasts.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a timeless favorite casino game. It combines both luck and strategy as the player aims to beat the dealer. Classic blackjack, Multihand blackjack, and Blackjack VIP are the major blackjack variants available in the MIRAX casino.

Roulette

MIRAX Casino provides elegant and simple roulette. The platform supports major variants of roulette, including European roulette, American roulette, and French roulette.

Poker

Poker games at MIRAX Casino allow players to compete against the house by providing strategic depth and rewards. These games are designed for players interested in outsmarting the odds.

Live Dealer Games

MIRAX Casino provides a live dealer section powered by Evolution Gaming. Major live dealer games provided by the platform include ; Live blackjack, Live roulette, Live baccarat, and Game shows.

Speciality Games

MIRAX Casino provides specialty gaming options such as scratch cards, keno, and instant win games. These games allow players to take a break from traditional casino fare and further compound the versatility of the platform.

🎁 Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5 BTC along with 150 free spins distributed across four deposits

First Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC, along with 100 free spins

Second Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC, along with 50 free spins.

Third Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

Fourth Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

Other Promotional Offers

Up to 45 free spins as a New Game Bonus

Up to 75 free spins as BTC Exclusive Bonus

Up to 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins as Monday Reload Bonus

Up to 100 free spins on Wednesday Reload Bonus

Up to 20% cashback on daily spending of 0.024 BTC or more as a High roller cashback offer.

Get up to 33 free spins on a deposit of 0.000012 BTC as Weekend free spins.

Get up to 100 free spins on a deposit of 0.0003 BTC as a Thursday Lootbox Bonus.

💰 Payment Method

MIRAX Casino supports about 10 cryptocurrencies as payment options.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, DOGE, Ripple, etc.

Fiat: Visa, Master Card, e-Wallets.

Deposit and Withdrawal limits for MIRAX vary with the selected payment method.

➡️Pros and Cons

✅Pros

Large game library with more than 10,000 games ranging from slots to live dealer games.

Anonymous gaming with instant withdrawal options.

Versatile payment options, including both crypto and fiat currencies.

Exclusive VIP programs.

❌Cons

Higher wagering requirements

Restricted access in certain areas.





Final Thoughts on Best Crypto Casinos

After analyzing all the major cryptocurrency casinos of 2025, we have found the above casinos as major players among them. The casinos mentioned in this article are licensed and committed to ensuring security through the use of encryption methods.

The games available on this platform are distributed by major software providers in the industry. These casinos support a large number of games for players. They support responsible gambling measures to ensure that gambling does not cause harm to its users.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of gambling with cryptocurrency casinos over conventional casinos?

Gambling at a cryptocurrency casino supports faster transactions, enhanced privacy, and reduced charges. The provably fair games provided by these casinos ensure transparency and make them the top choice of gamblers.

2) What games are available at a cryptocurrency casino?

Each of the above casinos has thousands of titles from major providers. These casinos provide slots, table games, live dealer games, and crypto-specific games such as crash games.

3) Is it legal to use cryptocurrency casinos?

The legality of these casinos changes with jurisdiction. Some regions allow gambling at online casinos, and there are regions with certain restrictions. It is important to verify local rules and regulations to determine whether gambling is legal in your region or not.

4) Whether online casinos support sports betting activities?

Yes, Many casinos support sports betting options. Users can place bets on a large number of sports, including football, basketball, and tennis, using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Some casinos also support live betting options within a variety of betting markets.

5) Which crypto casino game provides the best return to player percentage?

Irrespective of the casino game, the house always provides an extra edge. The best idea is to utilize this edge by selecting games with high RTP that can help you improve your odds of winning.

6) How do you make sure that crypto casino games are not rigged?