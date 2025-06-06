49 years after, FESTAC ’77 resurrects in film, steals the show at Cannes

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s creative industry has once again made a significant impact on the global stage with its participation in the just concluded Cannes Film Festival.

The highly anticipated preview of the historical film thriller; “77: The Conspiracy of FESTAC”, was a major highlight, showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture and cinematic expertise.

The film’s screening at Cannes marked a significant milestone for Nigeria’s film industry, with Dr. Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, describing it as an opportunity to attract vital support and resources.

The film is a testament to the renaissance of African cinema, with its captivating story line, rich culture, and history. It’s set against the backdrop of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77), a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s creative and cinematic history.

The festival brought together icons like Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba, and Stevie Wonder, creating the largest Pan-African gathering in world history.

Resurrecting FESTAC 77 forty-nine years after through the film is a thrill and relieves enduring memories of the event that took place almost fifty decades ago. For decades that the red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival unfurled for cinematic giants, Nigeria, Africa’s most prolific film industry remained conspicuously absent from its hallowed official selections.

Directed by Izu Ojukwu and produced by Adonis Productions, “77: The FESTAC Conspiracy” is far more than a period piece. A meticulously crafted resurrection of an era that defined modern African cultural identity, is a better description. The film reunites the powerhouse duo of Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic, reprising their roles as Captain Joseph Dewa and Suzy from the acclaimed political thriller “76.”

This sequel sees them rebuilding lives in Lagos amidst the euphoric chaos of FESTAC, only to be entangled in a geopolitical conspiracy stretching across countries and continents. The production spared no effort in its authenticity. The casting of Seun Kuti as his legendary father Fela Aníkúlápó-Kuti for the role was brilliant. The film’s Cannes preview has elicited positive reactions, including investment opportunities, validating its global appeal and growing audience acceptance

Nuhu emphasized the importance of supporting efforts to address funding, training, production, distribution, and cinema infrastructure challenges.