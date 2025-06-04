4 new innovations at FIFA Club World Cup

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the United States, world football’s governing body is using the tournament as a testing ground for a series of new technologies that could reshape how the game is played and experienced.

The expanded 32-team competition, which features top clubs like Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, is already underway. But beyond the pitch, the spotlight is on innovations that aim to make football smarter, faster, and more immersive.

Referee body cams debut

In a first for a FIFA tournament, referees will wear body cameras, giving fans a rare view of the action from the officials’ perspective.

Although the footage won’t be used for decision-making, such as penalties or red cards, it will be integrated into live broadcasts and replays via secure 5G feeds, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The tech has previously been trialled in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

VAR feeds go live in stadiums

To reduce confusion, fans inside stadiums will now watch the same video footage referees review during on-field decisions, displayed live on big screens. This will be followed by a public audio explanation from the referee, offering greater clarity to spectators, mirroring the transparency TV viewers already enjoy.

AI-powered offside calls

FIFA is also testing semi-automated AI technology to assist in offside decisions. By combining in-ball sensors and multiple camera angles, the system alerts assistant referees with an audio cue when a player is potentially offside. VAR will still review tight calls, but the AI aims to speed up decisions and improve game flow.

Substitutions go digital

Another change: coaching staff will now use tablets, rather than handwritten slips, to notify officials of substitutions, reducing errors and eliminating paperwork.

FIFA says all four technologies are in trial phases. However, if successful, the innovations could be adopted permanently, setting a new standard for the future of global football.