30,000 candidates sit for technical colleges entrance exams – NABTEB

A total of 30,000 candidates on Saturday, participated in the 2025 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), entrance examination into Federal Technical Colleges nationwide.

The examination was conducted by the Federal Government, through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB)

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Mohammed Mohammed, disclosed this while monitoring the examination in Abuja at the Federal Technical College Orozo.

Mohammed described TVET as an exciting federal government project, saying that the aim was to equip Nigerian youth with industry-relevant skills while reshaping the country’s approach to human capital development.

He emphasised that the examination was not just a means of selecting students but also a strategic tool for determining individual strengths and aligning them with specific trades.

“If you pass, we will look at your skill and study your score.

“We have already collected certain data from each candidate, and that will help us to determine whether they are suited for electrical installation, tailoring, solar maintenance, or other vocational areas,”, he said.

He explained that the significance of the programme lied in its potential to reverse Nigeria’s over-dependent on imported skills, products and services.

“No nation succeeds economically without artisans, craftsmen, and technicians. They are the backbone of any country’s GDP.

“The era of paper qualifications is gradually phasing out. We are now in the era of ‘what can you offer,” he added.

Mohammed lamented the prevailing trend where simple construction jobs, such as tiling and POP installations, were outsourced to foreign nationals, when Nigerian youth possessed the energy and potential to perform the same tasks.

He added that all Nigerians needed was proper training and certification.

“Being in the building industry is big business. With initiatives like this, our young people will soon be able to take back these roles and earn a decent living,” he said.

He said that as part of the TVET programme, students would undergo training of varying durations from six months, nine months, or one year, depending on their chosen trade.

He added that upon completion of their training, they would be provided with starter packs and possible access to business loans.

“This is not just about skills acquisition. It’s about job creation and economic empowerment.

“Those who complete the programme can either be employed by the government or set up their own businesses with the support structures being put in place,” he added.

Mohammed assured that adequate planning was in place to absorb the expected influx into the technical colleges.

He also noted that a selection committee comprising principals of federal technical colleges, NABTEB officials, and representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education would oversee the admission process.

He added that the released results would be made available in 21 days.