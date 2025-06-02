2nd anniversary: Tinubu ‘ll inaugurate 10 of 17 FCT projects – Wike  

President Bola Tinubu will personally inaugurate 10 out of the 17 projects outlined for inauguration to celebrate his second year in office.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike said this after inspecting some of the projects in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wike said that the inauguration of the projects, which would begin on June 10 with the rehabilitated Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC), would last to the end of the month.

He said that Tinubu would inaugurate 10 projects by himself, while Vice President Kashim Shettima would represent Tinubu to commission three projects.

He added that Senate President Godswill Akpabio would also represent Tinubu to inaugurate two projects, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives would follow suit and inaugurate two projects.

He said that some of the projects that would be inaugurated by Tinubu, the Vice President, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives would be at the satellite towns

“Mr President has agreed to commission two of the satellite towns projects and then the Vice President and the Senate President.

“So, all of them will have a reason to go to the satellite towns, and let the people see them for the first time.

“The residents are feeling the impact of governance from the federal level and will have the opportunity to see their president and the leadership of the country coming to their domain,” Wike said.

The minister explained that 19 projects were earlier scheduled for inauguration but were reduced to 17 due to time and space.

He added that another arrangement would be made by the FCT Administration to inaugurate the other projects across the FCT.

“We are very happy that Mr President has given an opportunity for us to also contribute to the vision of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

“You can see the joy of the children. They are all feeling the impact of Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda”, and that is what it’s supposed to be.

“We are very happy that all the promises we made we have been able to accomplish them.

“Look at the reaction from people and that tells you that if the people are happy, we are also happy,” he said.

Wike commended Tinubu for the continued support to ensure he succeed, adding that while Mr President drives the process, the legislative arm ensures approval of budgets for implementation.

Speaking on the maintenance of the AICC, the minister said that it would be handed over to Julius Berger but under his direct supervision.

“We will have an agreement with Julius Berger for the maintenance of the edifice, and we’ll pay them.

“It is not going to be business as usual where you hand it over to politicians and they do whatever they want to do.

“This time around, it will be under my supervision, and it will be managed and maintained by Julius Berger,” he said.