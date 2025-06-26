26yr old suspect died in hospital, not in police custody – Ogun CP clarifies

By Efe Onodjae

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, has clarified that John, a 26-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Prophetess Abosede Ajibare, died in the hospital and not in police custody.

This follows widespread reports by several online bloggers claiming the suspect died in police custody, weeks after allegedly murdering the 65-year-old prophetess in her apartment located within the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Orisunmbare Parish 2, Ogun State.

According to earlier reports, the suspect was seen attempting to break into the residence of Prophetess Ajibare on May 15, 2025, using a digging tool. A concerned neighbour who confronted him was allegedly chased away. The neighbour then fled and alerted police officers at a nearby checkpoint.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had reportedly attacked the prophetess with a shovel in what was described as a brutal and fatal assault.

Eyewitness, revealed that the Police operatives from the Ogun State Command arrested the suspect at the scene by shooting him in the leg. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to being sent to kill the prophetess and her children, though he refused to reveal the identity of those who sent him.

Prophetess Ajibare, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, on Friday, May 16. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Contrary to online reports, the Ogun State Police Command insists the suspect did not die in custody. While the family of the deceased prophetess alleged he died while in police custody, the police have denied this.

When contacted the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, for comment proved abortive. She did not respond to calls or messages sent via SMS and WhatsApp.

However, when contacted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, stated that the suspect was arrested by officers from the Imala Divisional Police Station. According to CP Ogunlowo, “I called the Divisional Police Officer of Imala Station. The suspect was shot in the leg after trying to flee the crime scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Weeks later, the prophetess died, followed by the suspect, who died in the hospital not in the police station.”