23 teenagers in police net for allegedly terrorising Lagos community

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained 23 suspected miscreants responsible for the assaults, harassment and stealing from shops and residents in Mushin area of the state.

The command’ s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the teenage suspects, ranging from age 14 to 16 years, were apprehended on Monday at Ishaga, Awolowo and Ojuwoye areas of Mushin.

“The command appreciates the feedback and concerns raised by members of the community regarding the recent incidents of daylight assaults, harassment and stealing from shops and from innocent members of the public on the streets by the suspects.

“These reports have informed a thorough review of our operational tactics and strategies,” he said.

Hundeyin revealed that the command had deployed additional operatives to Mushin to checkmate the activities of the miscreants and apprehend them.

“In response, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, has promptly deployed more Police tactical squads, Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel and other Conventional Police Teams specifically to Mushin and the adjoining areas to bring them to Justice.

According to him, total normalcy has been restored to Mushin and all other parts of the state.

“Lagos residents are encouraged to go about their lawful businesses and other activities without fear or apprehension.

“In addition, the Area Commander covering Mushin has been directed by the CP to meet with the two local government chairmen covering the entire area.

“They have mapped out strategies to further strengthen our security deployment to ensure optimum security and protection of the residents and traders,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the raids of the criminal hideouts, identified black spots and slums where the criminal gangs were hiding would continue until the areas are completely rid of the hoodlums and miscreants.

According to him, the suspects are currently being investigated and they will soon be charged to court.

The image maker said that CP Jimoh has assured the people of Mushin and the entire state that their safety and security remain a top priority.

Hundeyin, also urged residents not to hesitate to reach out to the nearest police station if they see or hear anything suspicious around them as officers and men of the command had been charged to respond swiftly.