22 arrested over killing of 12 wedding guests in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command has announced the arrest of 22 individuals linked to the killing of 12 wedding guests in Mangu Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The victims were en route from Zaria in Kaduna State to Qua’an Pan LGA for a wedding ceremony when they lost their way and were ambushed by a mob. The tragic incident occurred on the night of June 20, 2025. Their bus was attacked and set on fire, resulting in multiple casualties.

“On June 20th, 2025 at about 09:47 p.m., the Plateau State Police Command received credible intelligence revealing that a bus carrying some passengers from Zaria, Kaduna State was attacked by some angry mob in Mangun Village, Mangu Local Government Area,” the police statement said.

“Upon receipt of this intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer, Mangu Division, to mobilize men and swiftly race to the scene. On reaching the scene, our men, in collaboration with other security agencies, quickly dispersed the angry mob and rescued twenty-one (21) victims and rushed them to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.”

According to police accounts, seven people sustained injuries, while 14 others were rescued unhurt. Initial investigations revealed the bus had been unlawfully halted and attacked by locals after the travellers mistakenly strayed into Mangun village.

“Upon conducting our preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the victims were travelers from Zaria, Kaduna State, who were in transit to Quan’pan LGA to attend a wedding ceremony when they lost their way. Their vehicle was illegally stopped by the angry mob and set ablaze. As a result of this unfortunate incident, some of the passengers lost their lives, while seven persons sustained varying degrees of injuries. In a display of courage, our men, in collaboration with other security agencies, were able to rescue fourteen (14) persons unhurt,” the statement added.

Alabo further said the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, visited the scene on Saturday morning alongside heads of other security agencies and senior police officials.

He said Adesina immediately ordered the deployment of personnel from the State Intelligence Department, State CID, and Tactical Teams to intensify investigations and prevent further unrest.

“Meanwhile, at about 07:00 a.m. today (Saturday), the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, psc, in company of heads of other security agencies and members of his management team, visited the scene to assess the situation and put measures in place to forestall further breakdown of law and order. Consequently, twenty-two (22) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The CP has deployed men from the State Intelligence Department (SID) to Mangu for effective intelligence gathering. He has also deployed men from the State CID and directed them to launch an intensive investigation into the matter. Additionally, the Police helmsman has deployed Tactical Teams and other Operational Assets to the LGA to support our investigation and ensure the arrest of more suspects.”

Assuring the public of a thorough investigation, the police warned against reprisals and urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activity.