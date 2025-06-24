2027 won’t be business as usual – Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the 2027 general elections will be a turning point for Nigeria, as opposition forces join hands to tackle what they see as the failures of the current administration.

Atiku made this statement after meeting with a delegation of Kannywood stakeholders, North West opinion leaders and digital media influencers in Abuja on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Dr. Aslam Aliyu, a prominent Zamfara politician and head of the PAA 2027 New Media & Digital Communications Forum, included members of the Kannywood industry and other advocacy groups.

The forum announced plans to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, aimed at supporting opposition leaders in their mission to ‘recover and rebuild Nigeria.’

Atiku explained that the coalition was formed in direct response to Nigerians’ demands for change, especially considering the country’s current challenges.

“I told the visiting forum that the envisaged coalition is a deliberate effort to recover and rebuild Nigeria in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The meeting reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the present government and reinforced the opposition’s commitment to unity ahead of the next general election.

“I assured the forum that 2027 will not be business as usual,” Atiku stated.

He urged the group to stay committed and play an active role in public enlightenment, especially on why Nigerians should support the coalition’s mission to fix the country’s problems.

Atiku also addressed the country’s major issues, including insecurity and economic hardship.

“I am aware of the pervasive level of insecurity and other challenges citizens are facing on a daily basis. Suffice it to say that we, in the coalition, have the individual and collective capacity to tackle them headlong,” he affirmed.

Vanguard learned that during the meeting, North West stakeholders expressed their full support for the coalition, pointing to insights from the 2023 general elections and identifying gaps in voter awareness and access to accurate information.

Interestingly, some members of the forum who had previously supported President Bola Tinubu’s campaign admitted they now regret backing the ruling party.