FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former VP, Atiku Abubakar.

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp has declared that the growing strength of Nigeria’s opposition coalition has triggered fear within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its allies, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The coalition, gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, is being positioned as a formidable platform capable of unseating the current administration.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, made the claims in an exclusive chat with Vanguard on Sunday in Abuja.

He accused the APC and its supporters of resorting to baseless attacks on the coalition out of panic over its potential to end their reign.

“They’re scared because they know the coalition represents a formidable platform that could remove this administration. Even if some leaders defect to their political party, the reality is that Nigerians are defecting to the coalition. It embodies their aspiration, a platform to end this failed government,” he said.

Ibe also criticised the government’s handling of critical national issues, particularly insecurity and economic hardship. He referenced escalating killings in states like Benue and Plateau, as well as the rising cost of living, as evidence of the administration’s failure to protect and provide for citizens.

“The primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and ensure the well-being of its people. If they can’t do that, why are they in power?. The value of human life in our country has hit an all-time low, especially under this administration,” he asserted.

On the economic front, Ibe noted that many Nigerians struggle to afford food, school fees, and other basic needs.

“When they claim things are improving, one has to ask: for whom? Certainly not for the common man,” he stated.

Responding to Wike’s recent comments describing the opposition coalition as ‘dead on arrival,’ Ibe attributed the remarks to personal bias and questioned Wike’s character and motivations.

“Such utterances are likely driven by 40-year-old whiskey, or whatever he’s been drinking for decades. They’re in government; they should focus on governance instead of ranting,” Ibe said.

He also took aim at political commentator and former presidential aide Reno Omokri, accusing him of dishonesty and hypocrisy.

Ibe referenced a false claim by Omokri that he recommended Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate in 2019, a claim Atiku later refuted.

Despite the attacks, Ibe expressed confidence in the coalition’s capacity to unify Nigerians and present a credible alternative to the APC. He revealed that coalition leaders are finalising arrangements to unveil their platform.

“Once everything is finalised and the dotted lines are signed, Nigerians will eagerly board this train. That will mark their defection, far more overwhelming than what’s happening with the APC,” Ibe said.

Another leader of the opposition coalition, who requested anonymity, also dismissed Wike’s comments, urging Nigerians to ignore them. He likened the former Rivers governor to ‘social media — full of fake news.’

“Yes, I’m not granting any interviews; but if you’re asking for one that you can publish, I’m not available.

Whatever Wike said is Wike’s business. He’s not part of the coalition, so how would he know it’s ‘dead on arrival’? Let me advise Nigerians: don’t ever take Wike seriously. He’s like social media — full of fake news.

Nigerians shouldn’t listen to him. You all know who he is. Please, focus on serious people,” the source said.

As the 2027 elections approach, the coalition’s rising visibility and influence are expected to accelerate political realignments and potentially reshape Nigeria’s political landscape.

Vanguard News