Political observers appear united in reaching a consensus that the coalition is largely motivated by widespread discontent with President Bola Tinubu’s handling of national affairs.

On their part, promoters of the coalition argue that the administration has failed to address pressing national issues, including security of lives and property.

According to them, the essence of life is being eroded on daily basis because of the administration’s lack of capacity to deal issues of national development.

It is also note worthy to consider the fact that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, smarting from their electoral defeat by Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC), realized that Tinubu’s victory may not have been possible if they had worked together.

Key Players

Atiku, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Dr. Umar Ardo, and Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola are among the prominent figures driving the coalition.

Challenges

Despite its best efforts, the coalition faces internal power struggles, lack of ideological clarity, and criticism from Nigerians who question their ability to unseat Tinubu’s administration, arguing that key promoters are largely driven by personal ambitions than a genuine concern for Nigerians.

Current Status and Prospects

The coalition’s prospects are uncertain, with some analysts expressing doubts about the group’s ability to overcome internal differences and pose a significant challenge to Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have, at various times, dismissed the coalition as lacking the requisite cohesion to pose any significant threat to Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 elections, citing the opposition’s lack of experience in fighting for democracy and good governance.

Current developments

At inception, the coalition faced a challenge of making a choice between fusing into an existing political party or registering a new one.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were considered but internal wrangling over party positions forced the opposition leaders to return to the drawing board.

A new block, made up of largely northern elements under the aegis of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), and led by its convener, Dr. Umar Ardo, joined the coalition and canvassed for the registration of a new political platform.

As a result, the National Coalition set up committees to consider the viability of either an existing party or the establishment of a new one.

The National Coalition Sub-Committee on the Formation of a New Political Party, chaired by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and Dr. Umar Ardo as Secretary, set out to work and turned in their report.

In its report signed by Amaechi, the subcommittee voted in favour of registering a new party.

It also gave reasons why an entirely new political party remains the most viable option to challenge Tinubu and APC in 2027.

According to the five-page document obtained by Sunday Vanguard, in Abuja, the report formed the basis for the coalition applying to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register a new party named All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

The document titled: Report of the Sub-committee on the formation of a new Political Party for 2027 Elections, read in part:

“The Sub-committee met, discussed extensively on the subject matter and arrived at two resolutions. First, it formulated its arguments justifying the registration of a new political party as the best approach in successfully defeating the incumbent. “Second, it recommends and provides a name, logo, manifesto and constitution of the new party.

“A. Justification and Strategic Advantages of Registering a New Political Party

Advantages:

Institutional Innovation: Establishing a new party allows the creation of fresh political structures, ideology and internal democracy not weighed down by past failures or entrenched interests;

Strategic Unity

A new party serves as a common platform with a unified all opposition groups around a new vision and purpose, thus overcoming fragmentation and distrust among the diverse opposition groups;

-Public Perception of Authentic Change: Nigerians are more likely to support a new, purpose-driven party that symbolizes a clean break from old brands.

“Moral High Ground: Attempting registration tests democratic institutions. If blocked (which is highly unlikely if a public approach is taken), it exposes government and INEC bias, thereby rallying public sympathy and international support;

“Legal and Political Leverage

Denial of registration offers grounds for judicial redress (e.g., writ of mandamus), strengthening the opposition’s case for electoral reforms; Confusion and Weakening of Incumbents: The exodus of credible opposition leaders to a new platform would destabilize existing parties (PDP, APC, NNPP, LP), creating internal turmoil;

“Mobilization Power:

A new party can be built with broad coalitions of all critical opposition stakeholders from inception, avoiding legacy baggage and appealing to youth, independents and disenfranchised Nigerians;

“Narrative Control: A newly formed party can craft and own its political narrative and brand identity from scratch, unlike co-opting an existing one with historical liabilities; Symbolic Rebirth of Democracy: Represents democratic renewal and reawakening, offering a psychologically powerful alternative to politics-as-usual; and Testing Democratic Integrity: The process of registration challenges the fairness of INEC and promotes accountability and transparency in the system early enough before elections.

“Conclusion

Registering a new political party is not just a tactical maneuver – it is a bold strategic act that redefines the opposition’s purpose, unites diverse stakeholders, mobilizes public sentiment, creates an authentic alternative to entrenched political forces and spontaneously galvanizes popular momentum. It is the clearest path to inspiring hope, energizing voters and transforming Nigeria’s democratic future.

Recommending All Democratic Alliance

1. Justification for the Founding of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA)

• The All Democratic Alliance (ADA) is envisioned not merely as a political party but as a national renaissance movement, deeply rooted in democratic idealism, justice, and visionary leadership; and ADA offers a credible, people-centered alternative to existing political formations, aiming to unify all or most of the nation’s opposition groups and individuals and re-establish trust and common purpose amongst themselves.

2. Strategic Timing and Political Opportunity

• Rising public disillusionment with both ruling and opposition parties has created a political vacuum.

• ADA is uniquely positioned to:

• Capture the aspirations of patriotic elites, youths, professionals, and disenchanted voters.

• Offer a real alternative to the current political

decay.

• Channel the growing demand for national healing and competent leadership.

3. Guiding Philosophy and Ethical Compass

• ADA is founded on moral clarity, drawing

inspiration from the enduring symbolism of a Tree— representing:

• Strength and Stability

• Wisdom and Knowledge

• Growth and Renewal

• Heritage and Tradition

• It seeks to redefine leadership in Nigeria based on vision, merit, ethical governance and public spirit.

4. The attached Logo, Manifesto and Constitution encapsulate the symbolic power of the party, its Vision and

Mission and Core Objectives, all outlining the ideological principles and values on which the party stands. The Motto of the party is Justice for All.

5. Conclusion and Recommendation

• The All Democratic Alliance is not just viable — it is imperative for Nigeria’s survival and renewal.

• Its founding principles, structure and vision reflect a strategic, moral and political readiness to contest and win the 2027 general elections.

• The Sub-Committee respectfully urges this august house to:

• Adopt the registration of a new political party as its first approach to engaging the incumbent for the 2023-2027 transitional elections;

• Approve the formal establishment of ADA; and

• Authorize national rollout and public mobilization in preparation for full participation in the 2027 elections”.

This report and its recommendations were subsequently adopted by the main coalition committee setting in motion the process leading up to the political group applying to INEC for registration as ADA