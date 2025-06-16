2027: What Nigerians should look for before electing leaders – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians to look for the four competencies, capacity, character and compassion, which he dubbed the four “Cs” before electing any individual into public office in up upcoming elections.

He explained that the absence of these character traits in the current leadership at the national level was responsible for the embarrassing security situation across the nation.

Obi said this in a post on his verified X handle on Monday.

The former Anambra State Governor spoke against the backdrop of the brutal attack on farming communities in Benue State which left an estimated 200 persons including women and children dead.

In the write -up titled: “What cannot be hidden in Leadership”, Obi said, “Leadership of a nation is such that it’s either succeeding or failing, none can be hidden.

“There are critical areas of leadership that must exist for a nation to move forward, and these are summed up in four Cs: Competence, Capacity, Character and Compassion.

“Where these four are non-existent, there is no magic you can do. It’s in this line that I have always maintained that we must move away from voting based on tribe and religion, and begin to vote for people with competence, capacity, character, and compassion, because we have all seen, painfully, what leadership without these qualities has done to our country.

“Competence because Nigeria today needs a leader who understands the issues, who has the knowledge, experience, and clear ideas to solve them. Capacity because it is not a ceremonial position; it requires strength, stamina, and the mental energy to confront our complex challenges.

“And above all, leadership must be rooted in character and integrity because without integrity, public trust collapses, corruption thrives, and selfishness takes over. “But perhaps most importantly, we need compassion, because when a leader lacks compassion, human lives are treated as statistics, and suffering is ignored.

“Sadly, the evidence is right before our eyes. Recently, we witnessed severe flooding in Niger State that claimed nearly 200 lives, with many still missing. Yet, not even a single presidential visit, this, in a nation where the scene of the tragedy is less than an hour away by helicopter.

“Just days ago, over 200 Nigerians, innocent men, women, children, and even soldiers were massacred in Benue State. Again, no presidential visit. No physical presence at the scenes of pain. No genuine national mourning. No leadership face to comfort the grieving or give hope to the people.

“Yet, we have seen what true leadership looks like elsewhere:

“In India, after a plane crash killed nearly 200 people, the Prime Minister was physically at the scene within hours.

“In South Africa, when floods claimed 78 lives, the president went personally to the affected communities, stood with them, and took responsibility.

“That is leadership with compassion. That is leadership that understands the value of human life. But here in Nigeria, we have normalised leadership without empathy, without accountability, and without a human face.

“That is why I insist: Nigeria does not just need another president; Nigeria needs a leader, a leader with competence, capacity, character, and compassion. Until we choose leaders on these principles, the cycle of pain will only continue.”