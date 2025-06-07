2027: We’ll support Tinubu, as we now understand his message of hope – S/East group

By Vincent Ujumadu

A group of young professionals from the South East geopolitical zone under the aegis of South East Progressive Ambassadors (SEPA), has assured that the zone will support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, as his message of renewed hope has become very clear.

The convener of the group, Mr John Ikeotuonye, and the secretary, Dr Justin Nwankwo, in a statement in Awka, argued that it would be to the disadvantage of the zone not to support Tinubu in 2027.

According to the group, the people of the zone are already buying into the renewed hope agenda of the president, adding that the message has started sinking gradually.

Assuring that the people of the zone would vote massively for him, the group added: “The only time to demonstrate that the South East has taken its proper seat in strategic planning and geo political renaissance in Nigeria is in the upcoming 2027 election and the best choice for Ndi-Igbo to make, is to unanimously key into the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“For us at SEPA, President Tinubu has shown immense courage to address issues like diversion of funds by state governments, delays in remitting funds and ultimately, vision to enhance local government accountability and development.

“SEPA immediately calls for close of ranks and building of bridges in the entire South Eastern states, especially by young professionals and progressives, who are tired of back room and armchair politics.

“We call on young professionals and progressive ambassadors willing to make a difference, to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reintegrate, reconcile and reconstruct the South East region to rise and be part of this socio- political movement for the re-election of the President come 2027.

“We have, therefore, resolved and advised that 2027 must not catch South East region unawares. We must be prepared to key into the renewed hope agenda, and position for strategic and progressive alliance with President Tinubu.”

The group listed key indices that showed that Tinubu is well positioned to solve the challenges of the South East. Among them were the establishment of South East Development Commission (SEDC), appointment of Special Adviser for community liaison in South East states, key political appointment to people of the zone and recent official visits to all the South East states.

“Following the tide of events, it is evident that President Bola Tinubu has the capacity and will deliver his promises to Nigeria. We believe in Tinubu to restructure and recover the Nigerian state”, the group stated.