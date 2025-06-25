2027: We are totally with you, Tiv stakeholders declare support for Gov. Kefas

Gov Kefas Agbu

…Dissociate from Alleged Coalition Against Taraba Government

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Prominent Tiv political appointees, traditional leaders, and grassroots stakeholders in Taraba State have thrown their full support behind Governor Agbu Kefas, declaring unwavering loyalty ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, the group strongly dissociated themselves from a purported Tiv/Kuteb political coalition, describing it as a “social media construct” with no legitimacy or backing from the wider Tiv community in the state.

Spokesman for the group, Chief Philip Iorpenda Ananum, said the so-called coalition does not reflect the collective will or represent the political interests of the Tiv people in Taraba State.

“We wish to disassociate ourselves from the Kuteb/Tiv Political Coalition, which has been promoted in the media as though it carries the collective mandate or endorsement of the entire Tiv people of Taraba State,” he stated.

Ananum emphasized that the Tiv are politically aware and diverse in opinion, making it unrealistic for them to be tied to a single, unconsulted movement.

“The Tiv are a politically conscious and numerically significant group in Taraba. It is unrealistic to suggest that such a people can be confined to a singular political movement or coalition—especially one that appears to be evolving without broad consultation among key Tiv stakeholders,” he added.

According to the group, while individuals have the right to pursue any political alignment, it is misleading and divisive to present such alliances as having widespread backing.

They further alleged that the Kuteb/Tiv coalition is being promoted by a handful of Abuja-based individuals with “little or no political value on ground.”

“The majority of us remain focused on productive engagement, peace-building, and meaningful development under the leadership of Governor Agbu Kefas,” Ananum affirmed.

The stakeholders also commended Governor Kefas for his inclusive governance style and ongoing efforts to address the concerns of displaced Tiv communities in the state.

They concluded by reaffirming their support for peace, unity, and progress in Taraba State under Governor Kefas’ leadership.