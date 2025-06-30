2027: Tussle over VP slot could distract Tinubu —APC chieftain warns

President Bola Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that jostling for the position of Vice-President, ahead of 2027 election, could distract President Bola Tinubu from governance.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, tasked politicians to slow down on politicking over 2027 election, saying “distracting the president could be counter-productive for the economy which is just getting out of the woods.

“Some people are already jostling to be Vice President. The President is facing serious tasks to keep the economy healthy, defeat the evil of insurgency, and fix critical infrastructure that are not being supported anymore.

“The noise-making of these political opportunists, hell-bent on causing distractions, is capable of slowing down progress.

“It is becoming nauseating, to say the least. The 2027 election is still over a year and a half away, and yet those chasing positions won’t allow the president to work. That must stop forthwith,” Oyintiloye said.

According to him, upon assuming office in 2023, Tinubu inherited a troubled economy with a ballooning debt profile, a volatile naira, and unsustainable fuel subsidy spending.

“Distracting him with who gets what ahead of 2027 and even 2031 elections is absurd and uncalled for. What the president needs at this point in time is our collective support, prayers, solidarity, and not unnecessary clamour for power struggle ahead of 2027”, Oyintiloye stated.