2027: Tinubu/Shettima ticket non-negotiable for North East APC – Dalori

Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the fracas that erupted when the National Vice Chairman (North East) of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Mustapha Salihu endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term come 2027 general elections, without mentioning the name of Vice President Kashim Shettima as running mate during the party’s Zonal Consultative Meeting held in Gombe state last Sunday, the Deputy National Chairman (DNC North) of the party, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori said, there is no cause for alarm.

Dalori said, as the 2027 political atmosphere, alignment and realignment continue, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket remained non-negotiable, pointing out that, the party has not yet found the sin committed by Senator Kashim Shettima to warrant his substitution.

The APC Chieftain stated this in an interview with our Correspondent on Monday while reacting to the chaos that ensued at the meeting soon after Hon. Salihu chose not to endorse Shettima.

Recalled that during the Zonal APC meeting, the National Chairman of the party, Hon. Umar Ganduje, the Governors of Borno, Yobe and Gombe, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) Some Ministers, national and state assembly members, Chairmen of local governments and other stalwarts from the North Eastern region who converged at the International Conference Centre, venue of the meeting in Gombe state capital have all endorsed Tinubu and Shettima to again fly the ticket come 2027.

Unfortunately, some aggrieved and loyalists of Kashim Shettima hurled chairs and other objects targeting Hon. Salihu after his speech to demonstrate their anger against his stand.

Hon. Dalori who expressed displeasure over the fracas, revealed that, if Hon. Salihu and one other influential member of the APC (Name withheld), would team up against Shettima for reason best known to them, their decision will not in any way distract or destroy the unity of the party in the zone, rather, the APC will continue to unite and become stronger not only in the North East but the country as a whole.

His words: ” I have read in various national dailies on the outcome of our APC North East/Zonal Meeting in Gombe yesterday (Sunday). Yes I agreed there was a fracas where some people felt aggrieved and hurled some objects targeting Hon. Mustapha Salihu who is the National Vice Chairman APC North East that did not mention the name of Kashim Shettima after he endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for second term come 2027.

“But whether Hon. Salihu did it intentionally or otherwise, I can assure all the people of the North East and Nigeria in general that there is no cause for alarm. He (Hon Salihu is entitled to his political opinion).

“This is because, as the 2027 political atmosphere, alignment and realignment continue to hit up, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket remained non negotiable. Infact, we in the ruling APC have not yet found the sin committed by Senator Kashim Shettima to warrant his substitution.

” I am very happy at the end of the meeting. Let me also commend the National Chairman of our great party, Hon. Umar Ganduje, my humble self, the Governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Umara. Zulum, his counterparts from Yobe and Gombe, Hon. Mai Mala Buni and Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) Some Ministers, national and state assembly members, Chairmen of local governments and other stalwarts of the party from the North Eastern region who converged at the International Conference Centre, venue of the meeting in Gombe state capital. All of us unanimously endorsed Tinubu and Shettima to fly the ticket come 2027. This is to enable them complete their second term as they continue to put smiles on the faces of all Nigerians.

“Yes….. unfortunately, some aggrieved and loyalists of Kashim Shettima hurled chairs and other objects targeting Hon. Salihu after his speech to demonstrate their anger against his stand. The fracas that ensued is normal in politics, sometimes, we have to agree and disagree. But let me reassure that we are on top of the situation.

“I have since expressed my displeasure over the fracas, but if Hon. Salihu and one other influential member of the APC (Name withheld), would team up against Shettima for reason best known to them, then their decision will not in any way distract or destroy the unity of the party in the zone, rather, the APC will continue to unite and become stronger not only in the North East but the country as a whole”. Dalori stated.

He therefore called on all supporters and loyalists of the party to remain calm and focused, as the leadership of the party which is supreme, will not leave no stone unturned to sustain the peace, unity and progress of the party at all levels, to ensure dividends of democracy reaches all nooks and crannies of the country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led -administration.