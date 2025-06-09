2027: South East zone should support Tinubu for integration – Umahi

Umahi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI- THE Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that the people of South East should support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election to continue the integration of the zone in nation building.

Umahi said the President has integrated the zone in the affairs of the nation through the appointments of sons and daughters of the zone and quality projects.

The Minister stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, on Sunday evening while speaking with journalists after celebrating Sallah with Muslims in the state.

He noted the President has also tackled the herdsmen/farmers crisis in the region and urged the people of the area to support him in the 2027 general election.

“President Tinubu has integrated South East. Before now, there was no federal projects in Ebonyi State but you can see everywhere, there are federal projects in all the South East. Is that not integration?

“For President Bola Tinubu to give an Igbo man Minister of Works, Chief of Naval Staff, Minister of Science and Technology, is it not integration?

“So, we need to be properly integrated, other people have been integrated and that’s why you are seeing them shouting and making more demands.

“But let’s work together supporting this President that has integrated us. The South East must stand with President Bola Tinubu because he has integrated us.

“The performances of the President must definitely see him through in 2027. We will stand with him, we will support him. You know when I was Governor, you talk about herdsmen problem, do you still encounter the herdsmen problem as it was?

“That is the one thing the President has done for South East people, we are being gradually integrated. What Igbo man never had before, we are begining to have it.

“I want commend Mr. President for his confidence repose on, I procured over N1 trillion projects without any question by the President. I want to thank President Tinubu for the trust and opportunity given to me to serve and all those who have been praying for me to succeed in this ministry, but what it also means is that contractors will be on their toes again be very serious.

“And I’ve already started, my aim is to get a minimum of another 30 projects. You know, big projects from Mr. President to commissioned by December 20th this year. That’s what we are working on and I’m going to go around the city to supervise it by myself. I will visit at least 90% of the projects.

“I understand the projects and that’s why I can tell you all the projects we have put in the South and the North. If you wake me up, I will sit here and the location of the projects and the stages and also contractors that handles them.This is because I get involved in the actual construction and supervision of the projects. It hasn’t been easy. But the Lord has been my strength. So, my loyalty goes to God and President Tinubu” he stated.