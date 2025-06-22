2027: Senator Wamakko disowns false VP ambition claim

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto) has firmly distanced himself from a recent false claim suggesting he is nursing a vice-presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Senator’s reaction came in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Abdullahi Shehu Elkurebe, in response to remarks made by the Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Council, Abdullahi Yerima, and published by New Telegraph.

The statement described the claim as “entirely false, baseless, and grossly irresponsible,” stressing that Senator Wamakko has never — publicly or privately — expressed interest in contesting for the vice presidency, nor is he part of any political arrangement of such nature.

“The statement by Abdullahi Yerima is not only unauthorized but represents a reckless and deliberate act of political mischief,” Elkurebe said. “It is a blatant attempt to mislead the public and drag Senator Wamakko’s name into unfounded political speculation.”

Senator Wamakko has demanded an immediate retraction of the statement and an unreserved public apology from Yerima, warning against further attempts to distort his political intentions or damage his reputation.

“Let it be clearly noted: Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the people of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large through responsible leadership and political maturity,” the statement added. “He will not be distracted by opportunistic narratives driven by self-interest and deception.”

The Senator reaffirmed his dedication to his current responsibilities and cautioned the public against being misled by unfounded political propaganda.