2027: PDP mocks APC over Gombe brawl, says no to political violence

PDP flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the recent brawl that disrupted the North-East Consultative Meeting of the party in Gombe State on Sunday.

The incident, which has sparked widespread reactions, exposed deep-seated mistrust among key political actors in the region.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, spoke exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday, addressing the developments in Gombe and the broader implications for Nigeria’s political landscape.

Osadolor emphasised that while the PDP welcomes the exposure of the APC’s internal conflicts, it remains committed to peaceful and issue-based politics.

According to credible stakeholders in the North-East, the brawl was fueled by existing mistrust among the governors over who should replace Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 elections.

Speculations are also rife that President Bola Tinubu may not run with Shettima again, further deepening the divisions within the party.

However, Osadolor stated, “As long as the PDP as a party abhors violence in politics, we also urge the APC to refrain from engaging in activities that encourage violence.”

He further accused certain figures within the APC leadership of being responsible for escalating tensions through what he described as ‘careless talks and unconscionable acts.’

Osadolor questioned how the APC could expect peace when its leaders undermine their own members.

“How do you go to a man (Shettima)’s place (N-East) to undermine him and expect no outcry from his people?” he asked.

However, Osadolor clarified that the PDP is not focused on the internal workings of the APC but is concerned about the potential for the ruling party’s actions to normalize violence in Nigerian politics.

“We don’t want them to use their violent nature to influence the general election and the general public that violence is an acceptable part of politics,” he said.

The PDP youth leader also called on APC leaders to set a better example for younger Nigerians.

“We want to urge them and their party members to be circumspect in the way they conduct themselves publicly and carry out party activities. Younger Nigerians and dissenting Nigerians looking up to them should not think that violence is an acceptable part of politics,” he added.

Despite the PDP’s criticism of the APC’s internal chaos, Osadolor expressed optimism that the ruling party’s disarray could work in favor of the opposition.

“We are happy that they are showing their disarray, and we wish their confusion to continue as a party,” he said.

However, he reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to non-violence and its focus on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians.

The PDP’s reaction comes amid growing concerns over political tensions in parts of the country as the 2027 general elections approach.