2027: Our support for anti-Tinubu coalition unshaken — ADC state chairmen

By John Alechenu

The Forum of State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed its support for the national coalition aimed at ending the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the political reign of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

This clarification comes amid reports of internal strife within the ADC over its involvement in the coalition.

A national daily had claimed that the ADC was facing a leadership crisis, with the National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, and Kogi State Chairman, Kingsley Ogga, leading opposing factions. It also alleged that the Ogga-led faction had approached the courts to obstruct merger or coalition talks and had alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject any moves by the Nwosu-led group.

However, Ogga, who is also Chairman of the ADC Chairmen’s Forum, dismissed the report, describing it as outdated and misleading.

“The internal leadership dispute referenced in the publication has since been resolved amicably through an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process,” Ogga said.

He explained that the court cases were formally withdrawn and struck out by both the Supreme Court and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“The ADC remains strong, united, and fully committed to its role in the growing coalition movement, offering Nigerians a credible alternative anchored on integrity, transparency, and democratic excellence,” he added.

Ogga addressed the press alongside other party leaders, including Clement Ehigiator (FCT Chairman), Kennedy Odion (Edo State Chairman and Forum Secretary), High Leader Sampson (Rivers State Chairman), and Dom Norman (Abia State Chairman).

To support his claims, Ogga presented a letter dated February 11, 2025, addressed to his lawyer, Kolawole Olowookere, titled “Withdrawal of Lawsuit Against ADC.”

He explained that the case was struck out on February 12, 2025, following a resolution through the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms, in collaboration with INEC’s ADR Department.

“Given that all outstanding issues have been settled satisfactorily, there is no further need for litigation. Kindly take the necessary legal steps to discontinue the case at the appropriate court,” the letter read.

Ogga concluded by emphasizing the ADC’s unity and readiness to contribute meaningfully to the national coalition movement ahead of the 2027 elections.