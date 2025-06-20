2027: Nwoko hails constituents for endorsing him, Tinubu, Oborevwori

Ned Nwoko and President Bola Tinubu.

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has expressed profound appreciation to APC stakeholders and the people of Delta North Senatorial District for endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027.



Nwoko, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, on Friday, also commended his constituents for endorsing him and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party leaders and stakeholders had, on June 14, converged on Nwoko’s country home at Mount Ned, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta, for a meeting where the three political gladiators were unanimously endorsed.



In his reaction, the senator described the ‘symbolic’ vote of confidence as an unsolicited gesture that had attracted much excitement and goodwill from virtually all quarters, especially the populace.



According to him, it also indicates their unanimous acknowledgment of the Tinubu-led administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda and his own legislative efforts.



“It is instructive that the stakeholders, drawn from the nine local government areas of Delta North, unanimously acknowledged the social impact of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda and my legislative efforts in the lives of the people.



“With great humility and a sense of responsibility, I thankfully relish the gale of endorsements from the party and the ordinary people.

“Let me state that President Tinubu and Gov. Oborevwori have my full support every step of the way,” he said.

The lawmaker urged his constituents, the people of the state and Nigerians in general, to continue to support them with unwavering loyalty and patriotism as they chart a noble course for a better Nigeria and a progressive Delta.



He said that the Delta North APC senatorial meeting had helped deepen the bond that bound the members together in brotherhood and progressive politics.



“It is with profound honour and joy that I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to esteemed members of APC in Delta North Senatorial District for the huge success of the party meeting held on June 14 at Mount Ned Resort, Idumuje Ugboko.



“The attendance at the meeting by thousands of APC stakeholders, including party leaders, women, youths and various groups, has kept me happily overwhelmed with ornate gratitude.



“First, let me commend the foresight of the leadership of APC, Delta North Senatorial District, for initiating this gathering, which I understand is rotated periodically among the three federal constituencies that make up the senatorial district.



“We can all recall that the most recent party meetings before this Idumuje-Ugboko gathering had been held at the Agbor and Ndokwa/Ukwuani axis.



“Considering that this development started before I joined the party in February and having participated in its last two editions, I was excited to host the meeting for one reason: it deepens the bonds that bind us in brotherhood and progressive politics.



“I am not only glad that I offered my country home as a venue for the latest meeting, but also fulfilled that it became a rallying vista for celebration and consolidation of the goals and gains of our great party,” he said.



Nwoko also commended the APC national leadership, under Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, for its deep commitment to the party’s progress, saying that this had reflected in the successful outcome of the senatorial meeting.



“My special gratitude to the Delta Chairman of APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, and several other party leaders, including serving and former members from both the national and state assemblies, for their presence at the meeting,” he stated.



Nwoko, the Senate Committee Chairman on Reparations and Repatriation, however, also seized the opportunity to address the reservations of some of the APC chairmen in his senatorial district.

“Like every other faithful party member, I am encouraged by the clear position of the Delta North Senatorial zone APC chairman.



“While the colossal majority will always have their way, the small minority are at liberty to have their say. This is a fact of life, including politics.



“The groundswell of party popularity and affirmation, which played out at the June 14 meeting, stands vivid in reality and every imagination.



“One or two tiny voices of dissent, sponsored or not, can never match the echo of truth, reason and established order.



“The mild drama, as infinitesimal as it seems, becomes a dismissive non-issue when viewed against the backdrop that the few complainants participated throughout the meeting and never raised a whisper against all the proceedings.



“As their conscientious senator, democrat and brother, I beseech them to join me and other stakeholders in our renewed commitment to building a stronger, peaceful and united APC at the senatorial, state and national levels under our foremost leader, President Bola Tinubu,” he said.



The senator said that coming coincidentally at his second year in office as a senator, he was emboldened, more than ever before, to face the future with all dedication in the service of his people.