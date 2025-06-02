2027: No automatic tickets for Ojogo, Jimoh Ibrahim – Ex-militant Ajube warns

…Vows to Sponsor Opposition Candidates if APC Insists on Ticket Concessions

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE — A former militant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, has declared that no automatic tickets will be allowed for sitting National Assembly members from the Southern Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Ajube, while addressing APC leaders at his Agadagba-Obon residence in Ese-Odo Local Government Area, warned that he would sponsor opposition candidates if the party leadership at the state or national level attempts to impose automatic tickets on the zone.

“Even if Abuja gives them automatic tickets, I, Senior High Chief Ajube, will fund candidates in the Labour Party, SDP, or any other platform — even if it’s a zero party,” he declared.

The former agitator particularly targeted Hon. Donald Ojogo, House of Representatives member for his federal constituency, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, threatening to mobilize and fund alternative candidates against them.

Ajube, who recently distributed N50,000 each to 87 party members across the 10 wards of Ese-Odo council area, said he would not support any attempt to subvert internal democracy in the party.

“Let anyone interested come forward. There will be no coronation. I will support aspirants willing to contest against them, no matter the platform,” he added.

The development has sparked tension within the party in the southern senatorial district. While efforts to reach the affected lawmakers were unsuccessful, an aide to one of them, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were not ready to engage in political distractions.

“2027 is still far off. Our lawmakers should be allowed to focus on their mandates,” the aide noted.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of Ajube’s recent financial empowerment commended his generosity and reaffirmed loyalty to his leadership, describing him as a pillar of support for grassroots development and party unity.