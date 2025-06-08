2027: N-Central Youths endorse Olawepo-Hashim for President

By Dapo Akinrefon

A coalition of youth leaders from the North Central zone has thrown its weight behind businessman, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The declaration was made during a press conference held in Abuja last week by the Youth for the Actualization of North Central President (YANCP), a political movement.

Speaking during the briefing, YANCP’s National Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Musa, said the group’s endorsement was not just a political statement but a historic call for fairness.

Musa said: “The North Central has bled, sacrificed, and stood firm at every critical juncture in Nigeria’s history,” Musa said. “Yet, we have remained sidelined when it comes to the ultimate leadership position. This injustice must end, and in Dr. Olawepo-Hashim, we have found the statesman to lead that charge.”

According.to him, Dr. Olawepo-Hashim is widely respected as a founding figure of Nigeria’s democracy movement.

He noted that the former presidential candidate and one-time deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, has long positioned himself as a bridge between regions, generations, and ideologies.

The YANCP boss described him as the “rare combination of experience and vision” needed to rebuild Nigeria from the ground up.

Also speaking, YANCP’s National Secretary, Fatima Tanko said: “We are tired of recycled politics,” said “Dr. Hashim brings intellectual depth, economic foresight, and moral clarity. He is not just from the North Central, he is for all Nigerians.

“Often referred to as Nigeria’s Middle Belt, the North Central region is known for its ethnic diversity and geopolitical significance. It has produced Senate Presidents, military chiefs, and strategic national influencers, but has never produced an elected president,” sha said.