2027: Kaduna PDP Chair vows to dislodge APC, usher in better government

PDP flag

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has said that it will dislodge the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, and bring in a better government for the people.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the State Chairman of the PDP, Edward Percy Masha, said it would be easy for the party to return to power because life has become miserable for the people since the inception of the APC-led governments in Nigeria and Kaduna State.

According to him, APC’s two years in office can best be described as Nigeria’s worst era despite the humongous accruals from the subsidy removal.

“As Cardinal Onaiyekan rightly posited, with the current hardship, Tinubu cannot win in a free and fair contest,the same applies to Kaduna State. The PDP under my leadership is poised to continue to hold the APC-led government in Kaduna State to account on behalf of the people of the state and to usher in a new government that will be responsive, responsible, and accountable to the people of Kaduna State.”

“Never again shall our party, the PDP win the gubernatorial or any other election for that matter and be shortchanged. In 2027, it shall be the people against the APC with their one-party system attempt notwithstanding. We will mobilize the people to defend their mandate at all costs.

Democracy in Kaduna State will prevail and the people shall have the final say. This I promise.”

“On 29th May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his inaugural speech declared that “subsidy is gone”, it was like a declaration of war on the well-being of Nigerians. In Kaduna State, where citizens were already grappling with worsening insecurity, hunger, unemployment and penury, the subsidy removal was like a death sentence.”

He alleged that APC’s promise of a ‘Renewed Hope’ in Security, Welfare, Infrastructure, Health, Education, Agriculture and Economic transformation has failed to translate into meaningful or positive outcomes for the nation.

He further said that since APC’s coming on board, there has been little or no difference in the security situation inherited from the preceding APC administration.