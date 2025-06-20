2027: Igbo group backs Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket

Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu

By Dennis Agbo

Despite dissenting voices at the recent North-East Zonal meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Maiduguri, Borno State, a pro-Igbo political group, Igbo Arise for Tinubu/Shettima 2027, has thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

At a press conference held in Enugu on Thursday, the group endorsed the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket for a second term, citing continuity and developmental gains as key reasons for their support.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Michael Iroakazi, commended Vice President Shettima’s unwavering loyalty to the President, describing it as instrumental to the administration’s bold policy choices.

According to the group, the current administration has shown unmatched political will by making tough but necessary decisions—such as removing fuel subsidy, pursuing local government autonomy through a Supreme Court ruling, and initiating tax reforms at the National Assembly.

“This administration is arguably the best since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. It has taken decisive steps that others before it avoided, all in a bid to strengthen democratic governance and promote long-term national growth,” Iroakazi stated.

Speaking under the theme “Ahamuefuna” (My name will not be lost), the group urged Igbos to support the Tinubu/Shettima 2027 project, asserting that being part of the government at the center is vital for the political and economic advancement of the South East.

“Our brothers and sisters of Igbo extraction, we appeal to you to join this moving train. We believe that the return of Tinubu and Shettima for a second term will provide the platform to decisively address insecurity in the South East and prioritize our region’s economic, social, and political development,” Iroakazi added.

The group emphasized that achieving such goals would be difficult from a weak political position and urged the Igbo nation to rally behind the current leadership for a stronger bargaining power in national politics.