2027: Gov Radda dismisses rumour of VP ambition

Gov Dikko Radda of Katsina State has dismissed the rumour circulating on his alleged Vice Presidential ambition in 2027.

Radda debunked the rumour in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Wednesday.

Kaula-Mohammed quoted his principal as dismissing the allegation at a gathering organised by the Dutsin-Ma Development Forum at Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state.

“I’ve seen posters and messages suggesting I’m pursuing another office.

“Let me be clear, I sought your mandate to serve as Governor of Katsina State, and that is my only focus.

“I am not behind any campaign to contest elsewhere. My duty is to fulfill the trust you’ve placed on me,” the governor said.

During the event, Gov. Radda witnessed the distribution of 600 bags of maize and ₦5,000 cash each to some victims of insecurity, distributed by the forum.

He, therefore, praised the forum for organising the compassion-driven initiative.

“Today demonstrates our shared value-caring for one another and standing together through tough times,” he said.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, saying, “Security remains our topmost priority.

“We’re working tirelessly to restore lasting peace to Katsina.

“We will never make promises we can’t keep, and our decisions will continue to be guided by sincerity and fear of God.”

Responding to community concerns, Gov. Radda announced plans to extend the waterway project from Dutsin-Ma to Charanchi and other nearby areas.

Dr Sabi’u Liadi, Chairman of Dutsin-Ma Development Forum, praised the governor’s humility and responsiveness.

“Your presence here today speaks volumes. You chose to come in person, and that shows the kind of leader you are,” he said

The Dutsin-Ma LG Chairman, Alhaji Kabir Abdussalam-Shema, described Radda as a compassionate and courageous leader.

“Without hesitation, we have endorsed Your Excellency for a second term.

“We believe in continuity because we have seen tangible results,” he said

While appreciating the second-term endorsement, Radda said, “If it is the will of Almighty Allah and good for the people, it shall be, but if not, I pray for Allah (SWT) to guide us to something even better.” (NAN)