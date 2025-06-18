2027: Delta North APC chairmen distance self from Nwoko’s 2nd term endorsement

Nwoko

*Affirm support for Tinubu, Oborevwori

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Forum of Delta North All Progressives Congress, APC, Local Government Chairmen has disowned the purported endorsement of the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial district, Senator Ned Nwoko, for a second term.

The Forum, however, affirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor, Sherif Oborevwori for second.

According to a statement jointly signed by the seven local government chairmen in the district, the forum said it was not involved in the purported endorsement of Senator Ned Nwoko for a second term and that any claim of endorsement of the Senator did not reflect the position of the APC structures at the local government level.

The statement by Nobert Akachukwu Sochukwudinma (Aniocha South), Hilary Fada Ibude (Ika South), Austin C. Nnabuife (OshmIli North), Dada Okolo, (OshmIli South), Chief Oputa Knis (Ndokwa East), Dike Onah (Ndokwa West), and Churchill Ugoena Edem, (Ukwuani), the seven APC Local council chairmen urged party faithful and the public to disregard any unauthorised endorsements.

They, however, maintained that the party in the senatorial district remained steadfast and focused to secure victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.

The chairmen, therefore, called on the deputy governor, who is from Delta North, to take up the leadership role in unifying and guiding the party towards successful elections in 2027

The statement reads: “We the undersigned local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State, wish to clearly state that our valid and collective endorsements are for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

‘’We were not involved in the purported endorsement of Sen. Ned Nwoko for second term, whether by some ward chairmen or during the Delta North APC Stakeholders Meeting. Such actions do not reflect the position of the APC structures at the local government level, and must be disregarded.

‘’As a party guided by internal democracy and due process, anyone interested in contesting for Senatorial, House of Representatives or Assembly positions must work to build the party and prepare for free, fair , and credible primaries.

‘’We also affirm that the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, being the highest-ranking political office holder from Delta North, is the leader of APC in Delta North Senatorial District. We humbly and respectfully urge him to kindly take up the role in unifying and guiding the party going forward.

‘’We call on all party faithful and the public to disregard any unauthorised endorsements, as APC Delta North remains focused, discipline and credible.”