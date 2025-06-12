2027: Declare your intention, Orji Kalu tells Reps dep speaker

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—The senator representing Abia North senatorial zone, Senator Orji Kalu, has challenged the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to declare his intention if he plans to run for the governorship position of Abia State in the 2027 polls.

Kalu who stated this in an interview with newsmen at his country home in Igbere, Bende council area, disclosed that he shares a cordial relationship with the Deputy Speaker, but demands to know his intention about the 2027 polls.

He said; “I am always with him in Abuja, whenever he has time, he comes to see me. I have no problems with him. It is just to let him say what he wants.”

He disclosed that he had asked his younger brother to withdraw from the governorship race, should Benjamin Kalu choose to contest.

He said: “I have asked my younger brother to back off. He and Ben Kalu cannot run together. So ,if he wants to run for governor, let him come out and declare that he wants to run for governor, so we prepare to win the governorship.

“If he is not running, let him go back and run for his House of Representatives seat. But he cannot be a holder and a beholder, that is where I stand,”

Kalu assured that he would back the deputy speaker if he formally declared his intention to run for the governorship position of the state.

Further pledging his loyalty to the APC, the senator expressed confidence in the party’s prospects ahead of 2027.