2027: Dead souls protesting against Tinubu in spirit realm — Serimoedumu

President Bola Tinubu

…Urges President to Take Swift Action on Insecurity Before It’s Too Late

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI, Delta State — A Niger Delta-based cleric, Prophet Bomadi Serimoedumu, has issued a chilling spiritual warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that the souls of Nigerians killed under his administration are spiritually protesting against his return to office in 2027.

The message was delivered during a Sunday service at Paradise City Zion, headquarters of the Mount Zion Divine Gospel Ministry Int’l, in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Known as the “Secret Revealer of the Niger Delta,” Prophet Serimoedumu urged President Tinubu to urgently overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture, stating that the blood of innocent citizens allegedly killed by bandits and insurgents is crying out for justice.

“Nigeria is bleeding,” the prophet declared. “Innocent souls are being sent to early graves while the Commander-in-Chief remains inactive. The one who should defend and protect these souls has failed to do so.”

He claimed that in the spiritual realm, the dead are “carrying placards” and staging a protest against the Tinubu administration, seeking divine and international intervention to prevent the President’s re-election in 2027.

“Just as the living protest the harsh economic conditions and insecurity in the physical world, those who have been massacred since Tinubu assumed office are also spiritually protesting against his government,” Serimoedumu said.

He attributed these killings to the activities of armed groups, including bandits and suspected herdsmen, warning that continued inaction could have dire consequences for the nation and the President’s political future.

“President Tinubu must take decisive action now. He must assume full responsibility for the nation’s security before it becomes too late,” he warned. “A word is enough for the wise.”

The prophetic message has since sparked reactions among worshippers and community members, who expressed concern over the deepening insecurity in various parts of the country.