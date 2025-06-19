2027: Coalition wants Tinubu stripped of powers to appoint INEC Chair, Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

A coalition of youth-focused civil society organizations under the aegis of Youth Electoral Reform Project YERP-Naija, has demanded democratization in the appointment of the Chairman and National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Noting that the powers currently wielded by the president with regards to such appointments are excessive and prone to politicization, the coalition demanded quick and impactful reforms, saying as the National Assembly committees on Constitutional Review and Electoral Matters begin holding public hearings in July 2025, delays in the timeline of the National Assembly for electoral reforms have become a source of concern.

Vanguard reports that the tenure of the current INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu ends in October this year.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja facilitated by the National Democratic Institute NDI, the coalition which draws membership from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT, also called for the electronic transmission of results in the next general election.

South West coordinator of the coalition, Abimbola Aladejare-Salako who read the text on behalf of the coalition, noted that a 2024 countrywide survey by the YERP-Naija campaign showed that Nigerian youth were dissatisfied with the process of the 2023 general elections, due to challenges including voter suppression, and the failure of the electoral umpire to transmit presidential election results in real-time, as provided in their guidelines.

She was supported by the National Coordinator Bukola Idowu; Zigwai Ayuba, North-West Coordinator; Ashraf Tukur, North-East Coordinator; Nonso Orakwe, South-East Coordinator; and, Israel Orekha, South-South Coordinator.

They noted that without a free, fair and credible elections, a major pillar of democracy, Nigerian youth will be further alienated from the electoral process during the 2027 general elections.

The coalition’s major recommendations were; “Mandatory electronic transmission of election results to ensure real-time transparency and credibility.

“Transfer of the President’s executive powers to appoint INEC chairman and national commissioners to a special non-partisan committee to create a level playing field for all contestants.

“The conclusion of post-election petitions before inauguration to ensure fairness, and protect democratic integrity.

“Amendment of the Electoral Act to provide clarity on non-stop, continuous voter registration and PVC collection.

“Establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission to investigate and diligently prosecute electoral crimes independently”.

The YERP-Naija campaign called on the National and State Assemblies to pass these recommendations to give Nigerians the elections they deserve.

“We also call on all Nigerian youth to actively participate in the upcoming National Assembly public hearings. These engagements provide a critical opportunity for Nigerians to shape the trajectory of democracy and ensure citizen-led governance reform.

“The YERP Naija campaign also calls on all Nigerian youth to actively participate in endeavours on improving Nigeria’s political and electoral processes, including all levels of the Nigerian Youth Conference.

“The YERP-Naija Campaign calls on the National and State Assemblies to provide opportunities for young people to be heard during upcoming constitutional and electoral reforms public hearings, and other relevant processes. We equally call on young people across the country to actively participate in these processes, in order to influence the changes they hope to see. Youth represent 40 percent of Nigeria’s 93,469,008 registered voters, and must be involved in shaping the elections in our country”.

The coalition said it had conducted a countrywide survey, 12 youth fora and multiple harmonization sessions across the six geopolitical zones to come up with the priority recommendations of Nigerian youth.

“These consultations engaged over 4,000 youth in Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT. This process led to the adoption of 87 recommendations, which were further refined to 25”.

YERP-Naija is a non-partisan youth-led electoral reform campaign comprising civil society organizations across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

With support of the NDI, the campaign advocates for inclusive, transparent, and accountable electoral reforms that reflect the aspirations of Nigeria’s young population.