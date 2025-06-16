Attack on Ganduje sad; he’s working for Tinubu-Shettima joint ticket – Aide

Ganduje

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Oliver Okpala, has condemned Sunday’s attack on his principal, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the North East stakeholders meeting of the party, which held in Gombe state.

Okpala in a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday in Abuja said the “disruption and acts of thuggery and brigandage by some members of the party at the zonal meeting of the North East APC is totally condemnable, grievously irresponsible and unpatriotic to the current political dispensation in the county”.

The stakeholders meeting came to an abrupt end following the reported exclusion of Vice President Kashim Shettima from a motion endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term ticket in 2027.

Different zonal chapters of the party had recently been endorsing the second term ambition of the president but that of the North East became rowdy on Sunday in Gombe state, after the Zonal Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salihu declared President Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

While the meeting became rowdy, some governors and the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje had to be spirited out of the venue by their details.

Attempts by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Alhaji Bukar Dalori to calm frayed nerves by including the vice president in his own speech, however failed.

Ganduje had in his speech also allegedly announced the endorsement of Tinubu without mentioning Shettima.

However, Okpala dismissed the report, saying Ganduje’s explanation that Tinubu has a joint ticket with Shettima were rebuffed by some persons bent on attacking the former Kano governor.

He said; “There is no space for violence in Nigeria’s political space presently therefore party members should resort to the civilized tenet of political decency, decorum and comportment in their political activities in the country.

“It was this kind of unwarranted political crisis in the western region in the first republic that developed into a major national crisis in the county that contributed to the collapse of the first republic.

“The national chairman of APC, is a father to all and since he assumed office he has been working and uniting all members, and showing love to all.

“His closeness and relationship to the President and Vice President is not in doubt, as it is as solid as the rock of Gibraltar.

“Even when Dr. Ganduje tried to diffuse the tension by letting them know that its a joint ticket, these individuals whose actions looked recalcitrant by nature failed to see reason to agree with his genuine submission.

“He had emphasized that the North East produced Nigeria’s number two citizen, and that the APC values the zone. That the President and Vice President are a single ticket under the constitution, yet they refused to listen.

“What kind of politicians are these individuals seeking violence with lack of tact to resolving whatever grievances they may have”?, He queried.

Chief Okpala called on politicians across the country to advise their supporters to eschew violence, which he described as an ill-wind that blows no one no good.

“Political leaders should advise their followers and supporters to always show restraint and play by the rules. Politics is not about violence, it is dialogue, lobbying and consultations. No matter what people feel, they should control their tempers.

“This attempt by these individuals to physically attack the National Chairman was an unruly act which must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

“As everyone could see, the National Chairman was going to his car and they accosted him just to attack him. Thanks to the Nigerian police personnel and other security operatives who acted promptly, preventing them from physically attacking the National Chairman and stopping the situation from degenerating into total anarchy and chaos.

“This was not just an assault on Dr Ganduje but to the entire APC national leadership which he leads.

“How do you treat a man who has laboured round the clock for peace like this?