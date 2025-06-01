2027: Akoko APC leaders endorse Tinubu as sole candidate

— Pass vote of confidence on Aiyedatiwa

—- Olabimtan, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Adefarati others holds stakeholders meeting

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in the four Akoko council areas of Ondo state under the aegis of Akoko Political Leaders Forum have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu bid for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

Also, they have passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for putting the state on the world map of socio-economic, political, commercial and infrastructure development.

The leaders include the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt Hon Victor adekanye Olabimtan, the convener, the interior Minister, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, the National Assembly member representing Akoko South-West/Akoko South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati and the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district,Jide lpinsagba.

Others include former and present members of the state House of Assembly, the chairmen of the four local government area that consist Akoko land.

The convener, Rt Hon Olabimtan, while speaking at the stakeholders meeting held in Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North East local government of the state, said that the Akoko Political Leaders Forum, have agreed to support the President as the sole Presidential candidate for the party.

Olabimtan expressed joy over the new unity within the party in Akoko land, saying it was the first time party members would come together from the four local government areas to strategize and speak with one voice.

Why explaining reasons for the support by the people of Akoko extraction, the former Speaker said halting the fiscal and economic policies currently being implemented by the Tinubu-led government would be suicidal for the nation by voting a new administration.

According to him “the people decided to support Tinubu re-election for steering the shop of the nation through difficult times and put Nigeria firmly on the path to economic recovery and growth within his first two years at the saddle.

” The coming of all political leaders, elders of the party, present and past political office holders together from various local government and various parties to support a common cause signals progress and unity in Akoko land.

“Akoko people have spoken in one voice and very loud. In order for the country to remain on the faster path and lane of prosperity.

“President Tinubu should be adopted by all as the sole candidate of the party for the 2027 presidential election, for a second term in office.

“You don’t change a winning team, President Tinubu is performing and living to expectation and I am proud to say this that Nigeria is fortunate to have at the helm of affairs a visionary; forthright, knowledgeable, courageous, focussed and a reformist like him.

“Looking through his economic reforms, you will notice that government has been able to earn more revenue, particularly after blocking the loopholes and leakages.

“Tinubu is working towards leaving a legacy, make a significant shift in the nation’s development, and i can tell you that Mr President is intentional about the country’s future”

Olabimtan said the meeting is not just a political meeting but a family union to enable political leaders to rub minds, share opinions and strengthen bond.

He said the meeting will help politicians to rededicate themselves to the collective quest of making life more meaningful and comfortable for the entire people of Akoko land.

The convener said “this meeting is not just a meeting but call to prompt us on the need for us to unite and work as a team to maximise our potential as a people.

” There is strength in unity. According to the book of Ecclesiastes 4:12, “when people work together, they can overcome any challenge.”

“The time has come for us to jettison factionalism and embrace inclusive politics. Our people say, no hunter can face or defeat a multitude of snakes. I am using this medium to implore you all that we should strengthen our unity so that collectively we can develop Akoko-land and make life more meaningful and conducive for the incoming generation.

Speaking with newsmen, a former lawmaker in the state, Akogun Gbenga Omole, said that the adoption of governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was unanimous in the four Akoko lamd

On Aiyedatiwa, a former lawmaker in the state, Akogun Gbenga Omole said, “Ondo is lucky and Akoko-land is indeed lucky. The governor has started well. You must have seen that Aiyedatiwa have no room for abandoned projects.

“That is why he is busy completing the projects initiated by his predecessor while busy inaugurating several new projects to make life more comfortable for our people.

“This is our government and the governor surely deserves our unflinching support. I urge you all to let us rally round him to ensure that he did not just succeed but that he enjoys peaceful reign through utmost cooperation of party faithful.