2027: Adamawa APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu, Ribadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Adamawa have passed a vote of confidence in the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Consequently, the stakeholders, who spoke at a meeting of the party executives in Hong on Tuesday, promised to support the re-election of the president in 2027 for delivery of more dividends of democracy.

The APC North-East Zonal Vice-Chairman, Mr Salihu Mustapha, said that the meeting was aimed at raising awareness among the executives to ensure unity and progress of the party in the state and the country at large.

Mustapha said that the party, under Tinubu’s leadership, had recorded tremendous success that had positively impacted the country.

He listed some of the successes recorded to include: the implementation of N70,000 minimum wage, payment of arrears, local government autonomy, removal of fuel subsidy and the fight against corruption.

Mr Yusuf Captain-Buba, Chairman, Reconciliation and Reposition Committee in Adamawa Central Zone, also commended Tinubu for his giant strides in reviving the economy and transforming agriculture.

“With these and many more that we can’t mention here, we hereby pass a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for curbing the menace of insecurity bedevilling some parts of the country,” he said.

Captain-Buba said that the mandate of his committee was to reconcile aggrieved party members, mobilise the electorate, reclaim the governorship of the state and re-elect Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

He, therefore, called on the local government executives of the party across the state to ensure justice and tolerance among all members.

Speaking at the occasion, the member representing Gombi Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Rufai Umar, said that the meeting outlined some strategies for addressing the challenges confronting the party. (NAN)