2026 World Cup: Super Eagles’ fate not sealed yet, says Yobo

Joseph Yobo

Former Super Eagles skipper Joseph Yobo has urged Nigerians not to write off Eagles qualification for the 2026 World Cup, as their fate is not sealed yet.

He stated this in an interview on the sidelines of the Troost-Ekong charity match held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Yobo, a former Everton FC of England defender, urged Nigerians to get behind the team in their quest to reach the 2026 Mundial coming up in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles face a dire situation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, in fourth position from six matches in their qualifying Group C with seven points.

Nigeria is currently six points behind South Africa, who lead the group with 13 points with four games left in the series.

Eric Chelle’s men must win all their remaining four matches to qualify.

The Eagles will play Rwanda at home and South Africa away in September, while their last two games involving Lesotho will be away and the Benin Republic at home in October.

Yobo said that the Eagles being in a tight corner would still qualify.

“Tough space, but there is a possibility. We have been in that space before; for this team, they should know how to grind out results.

“They need to play as a united group and ensure that they get the result needed. It doesn’t mean we have to play well; getting a win is the most important thing.

“If we drop any point from the group again, then we are out of the race,” he said.

Yobo expressed confidence in the current class of the Super Eagles and their ability to turn the table.

“I believe in this set of players because I have been an assistant coach with them, and I know what they can do.

“Sometimes these types of circumstances wake us up; maybe we play for a couple of games more,” he said.

On his future in a coaching role, Yobo was yet to decide what the future holds for being a coach, adding that the role was not enticing to him.

“I have tried coaching, but not too good an experience.

“I have played; I have been the leader and the captain of the team for my club. I don’t really think I am ready for it because coaching has to be enticing before you get into it.

“I am a vocal person, and I am also close to all coaches I have interacted with before, so sometimes it is something I don’t want to say.

“The football world should make coaching more enticing so that the players that retired will want to come back and coach, but we are not there yet,” he said.

“Until they start making the senior players back to the league.

“The former players should be part of it, and making them feel that they can coach may be it will get better.

“I have been in that space; I have tried it and love it, but will I sacrifice my personal business for a coaching job now? I don’t think so,” he queried.

Yobo described his experience at Everton FC of England as indelible in his history.

“I have mixed feelings when I was invited to be part of the Everton FC movement to a new stadium, but I couldn’t make it to the opening of the new stadium.

“I spent nine years at Goodison Park, and it has been part of me. I was emotional because I am familiar with every space in the stadium, from the changing room to the pitch.

“I am happy that they are moving to a bigger and better stadium because football is business.

“Goodison Park is a small stadium with a 40,000 capacity; now they are moving to a bigger space for more business opportunities and more views,” he said.

“My debut with Everton FC was the most special moment for me in the club; the last game was also special,” he said. (NAN)