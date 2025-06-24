2026: PDP unveils FCT Area Council chairmanship candidates

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded its primary elections for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council chairmanship elections, with candidates emerging across all six councils.

The Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Chris Hassan, who announced the results, said that the elections which were held in the councils were free and fair.

According to him, in Kuje Area Council, there were two contestants, Mr Zacharia Danlami and Mr Michael Jigu, who later withdrew from the race, leaving Danlami as the lone contestant and winner with all the 30 votes.

He said that in Abaji, there was only one aspirant, Mr Musa Biliyanmu, who scored all the 30 votes to emerge winner of the election.

“In the Abuja Municipal Area Council, there were also two contestants, Mr Zadna Dintani, who scored 24 votes to defeat Mr William Gaje with 12 votes.

“In Gwagwalada Area Council, there were two aspirants, Mr Kasim Mohammed, who scored 19 votes to defeat Mr Rabiu Adamu, who scored 11 votes.

“In Kwali Area Council, there were three contestants: Mr Harruna Mohammed, who scored 13 votes to defeat Mr Daniel Ibrahim, who scored 11 votes, and Mr Shashim Zaka, who scored six votes.

“In Bwari Area Council, there were six aspirants, and Mr Julius Adamu scored 19 votes to emerge winner after defeating Mr Harruna Mohammed, who scored one vote; Mr Ibrahim Dauda, who scored one vote; Mr Bitrus Jibada, who scored six votes; and Mr Zaka Bello, who scored zero votes,” Hassan said.

“I want to gladly announce to you that the elections were rancour-free and went smoothly in line with the ideals of our party.

“It is our desire that all aspirants and contestants will work towards the success of the elections come 2026,” he added. constituting. (NAN)