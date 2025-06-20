2025 WAFCON: Ajibade, Nnadozie, Oshoala, 20 others make Super Falcons squad

Head Coach Justine Madugu has selected captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and forwards Francisca Ordega and Asisat Oshoala in a list of 24 players for the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on the players for the Super Falcons’ quest for a 10th continental title at the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

A percentage of the squad commenced training in Abuja on Thursday and will train on Friday and Saturday before their departure to the final training camp in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday.

Other players picked are Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashleigh Plumptre, US-based fans’ favourite Michelle Alozie, veteran defender Osinachi Ohale and midfielders Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini and Christy Ucheibe.

Home-based goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu and defenders Sikiratu Isah and Miracle Usani also made the list, while midfield lynchpin Halimatu Ayinde makes a return to the fold.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sealed friendly matches for the team with the Portuguese and Ghanaian senior women’s national teams, ahead of their WAFCON group B encounters against Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria.

The Falcons will play Portugal in Lisbon on Monday and will then take on the Black Queens of Ghana in Morocco on Sunday, June 29.

The tournament is scheduled for July 5 to July 26 in Morocco.

SUPER FALCONS FOR 13TH WAFCON FINALS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (just finished contract with Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (just finished contract with Atletico Madrid, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosenburg, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Chioma Okafor (University of Connecticut, USA) (NAN)