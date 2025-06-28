2025 UTME: 12% of 98,232 candidates sit for mop-up exam – JAMB

… 88% that shunned exercise are impersonators, says board

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Low turnout marred the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME mop-up examination,held in some designated Computer-Based Test, CBT centres across the country on Saturday.

Only 12 per cent of the 98,232 candidates expected to participate in the exercise conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, turned out for the exercise. This was even as 12.6 per cent had earlier printed their notification slips to participate in the exercise.

The development confirmed the concern expressed by the board on Friday, following the low number of candidates who printed their notification slips ahead of the examination.

The two designated CBT centres at Kugo, in Bwari and NAF Valley Estate, where the exercise was conducted in Abuja, were virtually empty, as only 15 and 20 candidates were seen in each centre, even as 1000 candidates were scheduled to retake their examinations in each of the centres.

The examination was scheduled to take place in four sessions, with 250 candidates in each of the sessions.

Oloyede noted that mop-up exams are typically organised for a few thousand candidates with legitimate reasons, such as illness or verified technical issues, to miss the main UTME.

“Every year, we do mop-up. And it is normally for about 4,000, 5,000 students who missed their examinations for illness, or for genuine excuse. Or who, after review, we saw had technical problems in their centers. This is normally for about 4,000, 5,000. Every year we do that,” he said.

He explained that this year’s large mop-up pool was necessitated by allegations of widespread absences in the main examination, saying the Board opted to give everyone a second chance, while also leveraging intelligence gathered from security agencies.

“In the wisdom of the management and our stakeholders, we felt everybody (who missed the exam) should be given an opportunity. Whether for whatever reason that you did not make it. But again, we also knew that we are wiser.

“Given the work that we have done in conjunction with the SSS and the police. We have been able to get some intelligence, some information that we could use. To really apprehend those who are impersonating in particular.

“So we now felt that it’s better to keep the door open as wide as possible. At least to apprehend (impersonators)……And then you can see that the performance (turnout) throughout the country is far, far below what you would expect. Those who even indicated coming out of the 90,000, there are about 12,000 plus. Who eventually, who indicated that they were coming,” he said.

He added that some CBT centres expecting 250 candidates per session recorded fewer than 20 attendees, which he said was anticipated.

“Because what you have is a bunch of syndicates. Particularly those who say they are tutorial centers. They are some private school proprietors who have become syndicates of examination malpractice,” Oloyede said, adding that with the determination of the Ministry of Education to lead this war, exam malpractice would be reduced to the barest minimum.

The JAMB boss also disclosed that some individuals attempted to cheat by falsely declaring themselves as albino in a bid to exploit facial recognition vulnerabilities.

“We have never had even up to 100 albinos in any year. But this year you have 1,787 albinos. Those who declared to be albino, 1,787.

“So, out of 2 million. And we now found out that one centre registered 450 out of this 1,000. As if all albinos in Africa decided to go to that centre

“Why are they sourcing a number of albinos? They are not not albinos. It is because the AI that they were using had certain features. That if they do not declare themselves as albino in our form, you will look critically more.

“Because it makes it reddish. The colour. So, when one of those arrested or one of those in custody now gave information that, look, I will tell you. This is the first step towards it.

“So, we now go after all those who claimed to be albino. And we found out that all the albinos are less than 250…..

“You can see the black man arrested (in Benin) claiming to be an albino. How do you become albino? But that is one of their strategies. To declare that they are albino…… Because what they do in blending is that if you want to impersonate him, they will take the picture of two of you. And then blend it. When you look at the picture, it will look like you. It will also look like you. That’s what the AI is doing now. It’s picture blending,” he said.

The registrar emphasized that suspected impersonators who failed to take the exam after alleging exclusion from the main UTME would not escape accountability.

“They registered with their name. They have schools. They have NINs.

“They had their phone number. The security agencies are capable of picking them. And indeed, a number of them are already picked up,” he said.

Oloyede also hinted that parents found financing examination malpractice schemes for their children would soon face investigation and possible prosecution.

On the mop-up exam results, he said while they would be ready on Saturday, the board might delay their release till Monday to allow for further scrutiny and removal of suspected fraudulent entries.

“So that may make us delay till Monday, just to be able to see how many of those criminals we have been able to arrest,” he said.

Speaking on Direct Entry (DE) admissions, Oloyede revealed that 14 candidates had already been caught presenting forged certificates this year. He lamented the role of educational institutions in enabling the fraud.

“A new one that we discovered yesterday in the ongoing registration was that about 20, 30 students who did not go to through NCE were being awarded NCE certificates in order to be able to register for Direct Entry.

“And one of the students who finished from secondary school in 2021, was purportedly admitted to NCE in 2020 in order to graduate in 2023. And the reason simply was that, you know, there was the condoness granted by the then Minister of Education from 2017 to 2020. Those who were illegally admitted, because of their large number, they were recommended that let us condone (the illegal admission) because these students, we thought they were likely innocent.

“So about 1 million of them. So we wanted to clear them. But when we asked them to bring their certificates for clearance, there was no certificate.

“Some of them who had graduated as a medical doctor are now bringing results in chemistry, in biology of after graduation. …..It’s not something you can remedy after graduation. You want to become an engineer, you do it without a credit in Mathematics. After you have been caught, you now say, yes, I’m going to do the GCE. It doesn’t work like that. You ought to have had it before going through the training.

“So we have a large number of them. So what they are now doing is that they cannot go through with them again, because we have closed the gates. They are now admitting people after 2020.

“And they are now validating their certificates between 2017 and 2020. There are many institutions involved. But all of them, they will have to pay for it,” he said.