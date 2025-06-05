2025: Soludo’s credible performance will guarantee re-election – Nwankwo, market leader

Gov Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Chief Jude Nwankwo, President of Building Materials International Market, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has expressed confidence that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s credible performance will earn him victory in the upcoming November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the monthly traders’ prayer session in the market, Nwankwo, who is also a patron of the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), said Soludo’s achievements in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, and sanitation have endeared him to the people.

“Let me say it loud and clear: Soludo has shown concrete evidence of quality leadership within his first three years in office,” Nwankwo declared.

He lauded the governor for restoring environmental cleanliness, ensuring free flow of traffic from the Onitsha Bridgehead to Amansea, and improving road networks across the state.

“What is even more commendable is that he has achieved all these without borrowing a dime. Most importantly, he has eliminated illegal revenue collectors by establishing an anti-touting task force. Now we know who the genuine revenue collectors are, and this has made tax payments easier and more transparent for us traders,” he added.

Although acknowledging the right of opposition parties to contest, Nwankwo maintained that Soludo’s party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), remains the party to beat.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited Anambra and seen Soludo’s achievements. I am confident he will win across all 21 local government areas and all 326 wards in the state,” he stated.

On a personal note, Nwankwo expressed gratitude to the Ogbaru Main Market Traders Association for a recent award presented to him, describing it as a recognition he did not solicit but one that reflected his leadership values. He also praised his colleague and market president, Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu, for his leadership qualities.

Reflecting on his own achievements as president of the Building Materials Market, Nwankwo said he inherited a market in crisis but quickly resolved disputes and restored peace.

“When I came in, the market was battling legal and leadership crises. I initiated reconciliation and peace processes, resolved all court cases, and today we have peace, development, and expansion,” he noted.

He highlighted the development of four estates, expansion of the market to international standards, provision of land and housing to traders, and maintenance of drainages to prevent flooding.

“There are no more touts, thieves, or dubious individuals in our market. Our task force and security team are working round the clock to sustain peace and order,” he concluded.