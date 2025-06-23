2025 FIFA Club World Cup prize money: How much will each club make?

FIFA has unveiled the full prize money structure for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, announcing a historic USD 1 billion total payout to the 32 participating clubs, with tournament winners set to earn up to USD 125 million.

Approved by the FIFA Council following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the European Club Association; the distribution model marks the largest financial commitment in club football history for a single tournament.

“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “A potential payout of USD 125 million is foreseen for the winners.”

In addition to direct prize money, FIFA confirmed a groundbreaking solidarity investment programme targeting an additional USD 250 million to be distributed across global club football. According to Infantino, this initiative aims to strengthen the global football ecosystem and reduce the disparity between clubs and regions.

USD 1 Billion Distribution Model for the Club World Cup

The prize money is divided into two main pillars:

1. Sporting Performance Pillar – USD 475 million

Clubs will earn increasing amounts as they progress through the tournament’s seven-match format:

Group Stage (3 matches): Win: USD 2 million per match Draw: USD 1 million per match

Round of 16: +USD 7.5 million

Quarter-Final: +USD 13.125 million

Semi-Final: +USD 21 million

Finalist: +USD 30 million

Winner: +USD 40 million

2. Participation Pillar – USD 525 million

Fixed amounts will be awarded based on confederation:

Europe: USD 12.81–38.19 million per club

South America: USD 15.21 million

North/Central America & Caribbean: USD 9.55 million

Asia: USD 9.55 million

Africa: USD 9.55 million

Oceania: USD 3.58 million

The inaugural edition of the expanded Club World Cup is set to feature 32 teams and introduce a new tournament format designed to enhance global club competition. FIFA has also launched a new Club World Cup show to bring fans fresh insights and tournament coverage worldwide.

With all revenue committed to club football and a major solidarity fund in place, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promises to be a transformative milestone in the global game.

