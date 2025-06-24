2025 Ballon d’Or: Pedro names player to win award, snubs Yamal, Dembele

Lazio winger Pedro has thrown his full support behind Barcelona’s Pedri in the race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, overlooking high-profile contenders like Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele.

The former Chelsea and Barcelona star made his preference clear during an interview with El Día de Tenerife (via Barca Blaugranes), stating that Pedri deserves the prestigious award following his outstanding 2024/25 season with Barcelona.

“Of course I’d give Pedri the maximum score,” Pedro said.

“Then Lamine Yamal. And perhaps other candidates who are there are Dembélé or Raphinha, but I’d love for Pedri to win. For me there is no doubt: he’s the best in his position in the entire world.”

Pedri will be up against strong competition for the Ballon d’Or, including teammates Raphinha and Yamal, as well as other top players like Mohamed Salah and Dembele.

Despite this, Pedro’s endorsement highlights the midfielder’s growing stature in world football.

Vanguard News