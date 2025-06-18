2025/26 EPL fixtures: Liverpool open against Bournemouth, Arsenal travel to Man United in opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the 2025/26 Premier League season with a Friday night showdown against Bournemouth at Anfield, while one of the standout fixtures of the opening weekend will see Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The fixture list released on Wednesday confirmed the current champions will play at home on Friday, August 15, to raise the curtain on the 2025–26 campaign.

Newly promoted Sunderland return to top-flight action for the first time since 2016/17 as they host West Ham United on Saturday. Fellow newcomers Leeds United and Burnley face challenging starts against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

2025/26 Matchweek 1 fixtures

Friday, 15 August

Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday, 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (12:30)

Brighton v Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland v West Ham United (15:00)

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (15:00)

Wolves v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, 18 August