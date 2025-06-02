2 women docked for allegedly fighting in public

Two women, Mariam Olajimoke, 52 and Esther Oladipupo, 54, were on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly fighting in public.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with affray and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Kemi Oladapo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 30, 2024 in Ibadan.

Oladapo said the defendants engaged in fighting in a public place and constituted nuisances as a result.

According to her, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by engaging in such an act.

She said the defendants committed offences contrary to Sections 83 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 7 for hearing.

Vanguard News