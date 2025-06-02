2 killed in Warri cult clash

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Two suspected cultists were shot dead in a cult clash that broke out between rival groups around Enerhen junction in Warri, Delta State.

Sources in the area told the Vanguard that fracas started between the two rival groups on Saturday at a drinking spot at Enerhen junction and in the melee, one of the suspected cultists was shot dead.

Members of the rival group mobilised on Monday on a revenge mission, which claimed the life of a member of the other group.

A source, who didn’t want her name in print, said: “The problem began on Saturday night at a bar. Some boys were drinking when about three persons got to where they were and used their touchlight on their faces. It was from there shooting started.”

The situation has caused tension in the area as residents since the clash avoid night movements.

“Since this trouble started, most residents have been avoiding sit out at nights. We just hang around front of our houses. These cultists are unpredictable. They can strike at any time,” Charles, a resident said.

The incident, Vanguard gathered, has also affected night life at the ever busy Enerhen junction as many of the drinking spots have been closing early since the killings.