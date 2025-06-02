2 die of suspected diphtheria in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—TWO persons have reportedly died of diphtheria, popularly called whooping cough, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Ugbowo, Edo State, amidst growing concerns over a nationwide shortage of vaccines.

The death of the two out of five reported cases is attributed to alleged immunization gaps, surveillance lapses and lack of public health.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection, primarily affecting the nose and throat. It is caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It can also affect the skin and transmitted through respiratory droplets or direct contact with infected skin lesions.

Diphtheria is said to be a preventable disease through vaccination, and prompt treatment with antitoxin and antibiotics is crucial to prevent complications and death

The incident led to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, summoning an emergency meeting among heads of Health institutions in the state including World Health Organization and United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, where a quick response team was activated to commence free treatment.

According to Oshiomhole, “Diphtheria is vaccine preventable diseases and its resurgence in our state raises concern about immunization gap, surveillance lapses and public health awareness. These cases are not just numbers; they represent real family, real loss and danger to communities, if they are left unchecke

“We cannot afford to be reactive; we must act swiftly and collaboratively. The ministry has activated a response team and commenced free treatment. Residents are advised to ensure that children are fully immunized.

The Public Relation officer of University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH), Joshua Uwaila confirmed the incident saying that “There is a resurgence of the Diphtheria and that is why our public health nurses are out to enlightened the public and out doctors are also on radio to create public awareness as well”.