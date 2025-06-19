19-yr-old Nigerian innovator, Ifeoluwa Afolayan wins London college award

Nineteen-year-old Nigerian-born innovator, Ifeoluwa Afolayan, a Master’s student in Design Engineering at Imperial College, London, and the Royal College of Art, has emerged as one of the first-prize winners at WE Innovate, Imperial College, London’s flagship pre-accelerator programme supporting women-led ventures.

Her team was awarded 15,000 Euros to further develop their innovative agricultural initiative, which aims to transform farming practices and contribute to a more sustainable planet.

The solution, Aeropod (by Muju Earth), is a capsule designed to aerate and enrich soil. It activates in response to heavy rainfall, providing a climate-resilient alternative to conventional intensive farming methods.

Ifeoluwa, founder of Aeropod, alongside her talented team members — Yuchen Cai, Alex Clark, and Ocean Hu — pitched their groundbreaking project at WE Innovate. The programme supports the next generation of women entrepreneurs by helping them develop new businesses through masterclasses, business coaching, expert support, and peer mentoring.

The team’s winning concept garnered widespread acclaim for its potential to enhance crop resilience against climate change, reduce environmental impact, and empower local farmers with innovative technology — all while promoting environmental sustainability. Their success at WE Innovate marks a significant milestone in their journey to make a tangible difference in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and beyond.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be part of WE Innovate and to win first prize,” said Ifeoluwa Afolayan. “This initiative has the power to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria, helping farmers adapt to climate change and ensuring food security for future generations. Our goal is to create solutions that not only transform farming but also help save our planet from the adverse effects of climate change.”

Ifeoluwa and her team plan to partner with a Nigerian firm to expand their initiative, leveraging the 15,000 Euros grant and mentorship support from WE Innovate to scale their impact across the region. Their project aims to introduce climate-resilient farming techniques, innovative crop management systems, and sustainable resource use to Nigerian farmers.

Ifeoluwa believes that collaboration with Nigerian industry partners will accelerate the deployment of their solutions, creating new opportunities for local farmers and contributing to Nigeria’s efforts toward sustainable agricultural development.

“This achievement is a testament to the power of innovation and resilience. Our project aims to transform agriculture in Nigeria, making it more sustainable and climate-proof. We believe that with the right support and partnerships, we can create lasting change that benefits farmers and helps safeguard our planet for future generations,” Ifeoluwa stated.

Aeropod (by Muju Earth), a soil regeneration startup from Imperial College London, and Dainty Grace, an innovative lingerie startup from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), each won first prizes of £15,000 in the WE Innovate 2025 Grand Final.